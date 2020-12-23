55°F
Nevada fishing report, Dec. 23, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 12:26 pm
 

Lake Mead — Anglers are finding a good striper bite day and night. Fish are taking soft swimbaits and live shad in Boulder Basin. Some anglers are having luck using umbrella rigs. Check the regulations and abide by the two-lure limit when using umbrella rigs. Black bass anglers are finding fish in the Overton Arm. Drop shots fished near deep rocks are producing nice catches.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Reports of striped bass, rainbow trout and catfish catches are coming in. Stripers are hitting swimbaits in shad and trout patterns in deeper water. Spinners in yellow and red are working for rainbow trout. Catfish up to 5 pounds are taking anchovies off the bottom. Anglers are reporting the best striped bass action just above Davis Dam. One angler reeled in a 13-pounder caught with anchovies.

Laughlin — Striped bass averaging 2 pounds are taking anchovies from shore. Try using lures in rainbow trout patterns for bigger fish in deeper water. PowerBait, spinners and worms are working for rainbow trout. Some anglers are reporting success with grubs in green, yellow and pearl colors.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Trout were planted last week and are hitting spinners, night crawlers and PowerBait. Night crawlers also are bringing in catfish and bluegill. The ponds are located at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi and Sunset parks in the valley, Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City and Hafen Park in Mesquite.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Thin ice along the edges lasts throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution, especially at the reservoirs. Waterfowl hunting season is underway and runs through the end of January in most of the state, so sportsmen will need to be aware and respectful of each other.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice is starting to form again but still is only a couple of inches thick. It remains too thin for ice fishing. Running water still is coming in at the north end. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The shoreline is covered with thin ice throughout the day. Though overnight temperatures are dropping well below freezing, the lake’s center varies from open water to thin ice depending upon the time of day. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for a list of virtual workshops and to access webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

