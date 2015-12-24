Nevada Fishing Report, Dec. 24, 2015

More winter storms with windy conditions are in and out of the forecast. Check the weather before you head out, and be careful.

Nevada fishing report

FISHING REPORT

• LAKE MEAD — More winter storms with windy conditions are in and out of the forecast. Check the weather before you head out, and be careful. Shad has proven to be a successful bait. Government Wash has great fishing to bait for catching striped bass and catfish.

• LAKE MOHAVE — The best fishing area is near the dam: The Willow Beach area and Placer and Aztec coves have been successful fishing areas. Large stripers are possible, but patience and good weather are needed. Anchovies are working well.

• LAUGHLIN — Rotary Park is stocked with fresh rainbow trout. Powerbait and night crawlers have been the best trout baits so far. If you want to use topwater lures, go with Panther Martin spinners and rooster tails. Catfish are coming in off the shores near the nature center.

• LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Fish are taking a variety of lures and baits, but using hooks smaller than size 10 and lures Â¼ ounce and smaller have had the most success. The stocked trout like PowerBait, PowerEggs and night crawlers. Topwater lures such as Little Jacks have been successful as well.

• KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Ice conditions have been hazardous this past week with the reservoirs going through freeze/thaw cycles and keeping most people away from the lakes. The Nevada Department of Wildlife asks that anyone looking to ice fish use extreme caution until the ice is at least 4 inches thick throughout the area.

• EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice conditions have improved this past week, with ice 5-6 inches thick throughout the lake. Most anglers are sticking close to the dock area and finding success using night crawlers, mealworms and rainbow powerbait.

• ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Between rising water, wind conditions and warmer daytime temperatures, the ice has become too treacherous to walk on and nonexistent around the edges. A few intrepid anglers have found success fishing from shore using powerbait.