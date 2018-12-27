Nevada fishing report, Dec. 26, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Striper fishing is good for those anglers willing to brave chilly temperatures in the early mornings and at dusk. If you are looking for live bait, Vegas Wash is the place to net some shad. The stretch from Boulder Harbor to the Hemenway fishing pier has been fishing well. Look for areas where birds are circling and diving, as this can be an indicator of where shad is schooling. Striped bass won’t be far away.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

LAKE MOHAVE — Submerged vegetation along the shoreline has made fishing difficult in some places. Anglers are still catching catfish in the coves using anchovies, though some have found success with homemade stink baits. Striper action has slowed on much of the lake. Rainbow trout action is good following trout plants below Willow Beach.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass fishing is good below Davis Dam and near Casino Row but tends to become slower the further south you go. Anchovies are bringing in catfish below the casino area and there are still some smallmouth bass being caught in calmer coves along the river. Stocked rainbow trout are dispersed from the dam to Big Bend State Recreation Area. The fish are holding in pockets below the dam, along Casino Row and around Sunshine Peninsula. These also are good areas to work for stripers.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Though the hatchery is hoping to plant trout this week into most of the ponds, the stocking of the trout may be delayed due to technical difficulties at the hatchery.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing around the area is very treacherous this week due to thin ice on all the reservoirs. The WMA requests everyone to use extreme caution while venturing around the area.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – The reservoir is covered with ice and most of it is still too thin to safely walk on. The best area for ice fishing is off the fishing dock. For up to date ice conditions contact the park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Though the overnight temperatures are dropping well below freezing, the center of the lake ranges from open water to thin ice depending on the time of day, while the shoreline is covered with thin ice. For up-to-date ice conditions contact the park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be holding a free Introduction to Fly Fishing class on Sat. January 19, 2019 at Floyd Lamb Park. The class will cover the basics of what Fly Fishing is, including knots, terminology, choosing equipment and casting. For more information and registration visit http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/