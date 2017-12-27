Nevada fishing report, Dec. 27, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Vegas Wash continues to produce plenty of shad for anglers trying to catch striped bass with the live bait fish. That also means the striped bass are not far away. Look for shad in the Hemenway area as well. Working poppers and large swimbaits can ignite a feeding response from hungry stripers. If fish are not biting, try throwing something different. Sometimes a simple change in color or size can make all the difference.

LAKE MOHAVE — While anglers have been focusing on striped bass of late, don’t forget the other species in this reservoir. Anglers have been finding good fishing for stocked rainbows after weekly plants at Willow Beach. Some anglers reportedly took home limits of rainbow trout over the holiday weekend. Catfish and stripers are both taking anchovies. Working the anchovies near grass beds in coves has worked well. Some shoreline anglers are using plastic swimbaits and worms to reel in black bass.

LAUGHLIN — The weekend weather forecast calls for slightly breezy yet sunny days. Be mindful of wind conditions. Anglers have caught rainbow trout by working their baits around docks and in holes near Davis Dam. Some of these fish are much larger than a typical stocker. Night crawlers, Rooster Tails and PowerBait in various colors are catching the fish. Striped bass have been hitting top-water lures in silver colors, and anchovies are catching the occasional catfish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — For those who found a new rod and reel under the tree this year, the urban ponds may be the place to test their new equipment. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is planting trout on a regular basis, and anglers are finding good action. Many are taking home limits of fresh fish. Using small barbless hooks will help if you are practicing catch-and-release fishing. Night crawler pieces combined with mini-marshmallows, rainbow PowerBait, or small spinners all work well. Due to reed management activities at Floyd Lamb Park, trout were not stocked here during the most recent fish plant.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Recent storms have left the reservoirs iced over, but with daytime highs in the low 50’s, ice thickness is variable unsafe for fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Thin ice now covers most of the reservoir but warm temperatures are keeping conditions unstable and unsafe for fishing through the ice. For up-to-date information call Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Ice conditions are unsafe at this Lincoln County reservoir. For updated ice conditions contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.