Nevada fishing report, Dec. 30, 2020

Lake Mead — Striped bass anglers are netting shad near Hemenway. Those unable to fish with live bait are reporting success at Callville Bay and Kingman Wash with crankbaits and soft swimbaits in shad patterns. Black bass and striped bass are active in the Overton Arm. Anglers are using soft plastics and shad lures. Overnight, catfish are taking corn and anchovies fished close to shore.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are reporting the best rainbow trout fishing before noon. Fish up to 3 pounds are being reeled in from the pier. Spinners are producing the most catches, but worms and PowerBait also are reliable choices. Striper boils have slowed. Anglers are reporting luck with 2- to 3-pound fish on swimbaits near Cottonwood Cove. Topwater lures are working for bass near the shelves.

Laughlin — Striper action is slow on the Colorado River. Anglers are reporting little success with anchovies and better results with swimbaits in trout patterns. Rainbow trout are favoring worm and PowerBait combinations over spinners. Look for trout below docks, in shaded areas near brush along the shores and where slow- and fast-moving waters meet.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout have been stocked since mid-November. The limit is three fish caught with a rod and reel. Night crawler pieces and PowerBait are the best baits for trout. Small fly patterns, such as Pheasant Tail and Hare’s Ear nymphs, are working with fly rods and below bobbers. A few catfish have been caught with night crawlers and chicken livers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Despite cold nighttime temperatures and snow, the reservoir ice remains treacherous. Use extreme caution. Stay off any ice less than 4 inches thick. Shore fishing is limited to open water, which varies each day.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice has reached 6 inches thick. A few families fished near the dam and where the dock was in the spring. The dock still is removed. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution before walking on the ice. Rainbow trout have been caught with night crawlers and PowerBait in rainbow, orange and green colorations. Spring Valley State Park got a lot of snow Monday. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice information.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — A couple of families fished from shore near the limited open water. The reservoir is almost completely covered in thin ice, though ice conditions remain unsafe. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice information.

Upcoming events — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for a list of virtual workshops and to access webinars.

