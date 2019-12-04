Nevada fishing report, Dec. 4, 2019

Lake Mead boaters are enjoying top-water striper action but also are finding 6- to 8-pound stripers in 70-80 feet of water.

Lake Mead — The striped bass bite remains steady for shore anglers in the early mornings, when the fish are feeding on shad. Boaters are enjoying top-water striper action but also are finding 6- to 8-pound stripers in 70-80 feet of water. Swimbaits in shad patterns are bringing in stripers and smallmouth bass around Government Wash and Boulder Basin.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are finding stripers in deeper water, so the best action from boat or shore has come from coves with deep drop-offs. Smallmouth bass are biting on light-colored swimbaits in coves between Cottonwood and Telephone. Catfish have been found close to shore. The fish are hitting anchovies. Rainbow trout in the 2- to 5-pound range are active at Willow Beach, with anglers catching limits on PowerBait and nightcrawlers.

Laughlin — Seasonal rainbow trout plants are providing good action on the north end of the Big Bend State Recreation Area. The fish are taking nightcrawlers, orange PowerBait and spinning baits. Striped bass fishing has slowed, though anglers are having moderate success using anchovies along Casino Row.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has begun its seasonal trout plants at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Sunset parks. Each of the ponds was stocked again this week. Stocked trout will take PowerBait and night crawlers along with a variety of spinners and spoons.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Thin ice is covering the reservoirs, with patchy open water toward their centers. The ice is unsafe to walk on, but some areas along the dams can be broken to access fish.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Cold temperatures have caused thin ice to develop. Some anglers are finding success by drilling holes through the ice along the fishing dock to access deeper water. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels slowly are rising. Rain and snow are expected this week and into the weekend. Below-freezing temperatures at night will help thicken the ice, but it is not yet safe for ice fishing. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

