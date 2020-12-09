Nevada fishing report, Dec. 9, 2020

Striped bass are hitting trolled swimbaits in the early mornings on Lake Mead throughout Boulder Basin. Boils have slowed but still are popping up throughout Las Vegas Bay and Temple Bar.

Lake Mead — Striped bass are hitting trolled swimbaits in the early mornings throughout Boulder Basin. Boils have slowed but still are popping up throughout Las Vegas Bay and Temple Bar. Anglers are seeing black bass action on spinnerbaits and topwater lures. Catfish are taking anchovies overnight near Hemenway.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Shore anglers are catching rainbow trout with Rooster Tails, PowerBait and night crawlers. Fish are feeding in the mornings, and activity dies down by noon. Boaters are seeing topwater striper action on the river. White lures are fooling 5- to 10-pound fish. Anglers are reporting striper boils in the mornings just above Davis Dam. Fish as large as 10 pounds are taking pencil poppers and crankbaits.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout are quick to bite floating mice tails in green and yellow. Swimbaits in trout and shad patterns are catching striped bass when thrown from shore. Catfish activity is picking up in marshy areas. Stink baits and anchovies are go-to baits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout, planted last week, are taking spinners and night crawlers. Catfish are taking night crawlers and shrimp. Shrimp can be used because they are not considered fish or fish parts. Anglers are asked to dispose of unwanted fishing line and tackle in shoreline trash receptacles or recycling bins.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Bass and crappie fishing has slowed, with the focus shifting to rainbow trout. Anglers are starting with nymphs and spinners, most with good success. Ice is forming along the shoreline, and at times it blocks launch ramps.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Sunny afternoons are slowing the thickening of ice. Anglers are fishing from shore where ice is thinnest, using night crawlers and PowerBait a couple of feet below a bobber. Overnight freezing temperatures cause ice along the edges in the mornings. The launch ramp is open, but the pier still is removed. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Trout are the focus, though fishing activity has been minimal. Boats are unable to launch because of shoreline ice. Spinners, night crawlers and Woolly Buggers are productive for trout. Some anglers still are trying their luck for bass and crappie. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for a list of virtual workshops and webinar access.

