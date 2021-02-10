69°F
Nevada fishing report, Feb. 10, 2021

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 

Lake Mead — Largemouth bass are active near structure and vegetation in the Las Vegas Bay area. Anglers recommend soft plastics in pearl and green pumpkin fished slowly with a finesse presentation. Stripers are taking anchovies from Boulder Basin shore anglers in the late afternoons and evenings. Boaters are having luck using live bait in 30 to 40 feet of water. Try anchovies, corn or stink baits off the bottom for catfish.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are using PowerBait and small jigs to catch rainbow trout. Boaters trolling swimbaits downriver are catching stripers weighing up to 25 pounds. The Katherine Landing line sides are taking live bait. Black bass fishing is slow. Soft plastics and topwater lures are producing catches in the coves.

Laughlin — Stripers up to 9 pounds are taking anchovies fished from the Colorado River shoreline. Anglers are reporting bigger fish are taking swimbaits. Rainbow trout show a preference for green jigs and night crawlers. Black bass anglers are reporting an increase in activity with warmer daytime temperatures. A few smallies have been caught on green pumpkin worms and jerk baits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Night crawlers and mealworms have been the go-to baits for stocked rainbow trout. A few catfish have been biting on warm afternoons at Sunset Park. The bluegill bite is slow despite warmer daytime temperatures.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water is open on the reservoirs and might provide opportunity for trout fishing. Most nights are pushing below freezing, so ice remains along most shorelines. The ice is too thin to walk on. Where water is open, a worm below a bobber or a nymph pattern can do the trick.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice was 6 to 8 inches thick last weekend. Trout in the 12- to 18-inch range are hitting PowerBait, night crawlers and jigs. Anglers have gotten bass and crappie to hit jigs fished through the ice. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is clear of ice. Only a few anglers were out last week, but they did well for rainbows using orange and chartreuse PowerBait. The campgrounds and facilities are open. Visitors should be prepared for weather changes.

Upcoming events — Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register for virtual fishing workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

