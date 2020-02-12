Nevada fishing report, Feb. 12, 2020

Striped bass are biting on anchovies at Lake Mead in the Boulder Beach area and near the fishing pier.

Lake Mead — Striped bass are biting on anchovies in the Boulder Beach area and near the fishing pier. Anglers are averaging five fish a day and reporting more bites when fishing anchovies just off the bottom in the evenings. Anglers are catching stripers in the Overton Arm by trolling swimbaits in 20 to 40 feet of water. The black bass bite is hit and miss, especially given the recent winds and drop in temperatures. A few anglers have caught smallmouth bass along Boulder Basin’s north shore.

Lake Mohave — Reports of striper catches are coming in at the reservoir’s north and south ends. Boaters have been most successful using X-Rap jerkbaits in shad and minnow patterns. Black bass action is slow, probably due to cooler temperatures. Kayakers at Willow Beach are catching rainbow trout on soft plastic worms in pearl and olive colors. Shore anglers are catching the fish on minnow and shad crankbaits.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout are providing most of the action on the river. Anglers fishing from boats and the shoreline are catching their five-fish limits on PowerBait, night crawlers and spinners. Striper bites are hit and miss, but anglers have caught fish as large as 10 pounds on anchovies and trout swimbaits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Night crawlers and mealworms have been the go-to baits for stocked trout. A few catfish have been biting on warmer evenings at Sunset Park. Water temperatures still are too chilly for bluegill.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — There are some areas on the reservoirs with open water where rainbow trout fishing could be good. Nighttime temperatures still are dropping below freezing, so anglers will have to contend with ice along the shorelines. Any ice is too thin to walk on. Temperatures still are too cold for bass.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice fishing remains good, but anglers always should verify conditions before venturing onto the ice. Rainbow trout have been taking night crawlers and a variety of PowerBait options.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers still are seeing ice along the edges. The water is starting to rise, which means ice conditions will vary by the day. Fishing pressure has been minimal, but those who get out are catching rainbow trout using orange and chartreuse PowerBait. The campgrounds and all facilities are open.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold popup workshops, fly-tying classes and fly-fishing workshops this month. Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register.

