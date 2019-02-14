Nevada fishing report, Feb. 13, 2019

(Getty Images)

Lake Mead — Live shad and cut anchovies are bringing in stripers weighing 1-3 pounds between Hemenway Pier and Government Wash. Jointed silver swimbaits are great substitutes for live shad. Anglers fishing from boats are finding stripers at depths of about 80 feet outside of Government Wash. Always use caution if wind advisories are issued.

Lake Mohave — The National Fish Hatchery is stocking rainbow trout weekly below the Willow Beach Fishing Pier. Mornings are proving the best time to catch trout using Rooster Tails or worms. Anglers are reporting good fishing for striped bass and rainbow trout. Sunset has been the best time to catch striped bass.

Laughlin — Trout fishing has been good below Davis Dam since the National Fish Hatchery resumed stocking. Anglers are catching fish from below the dam through Casino Row. Sunset-colored PowerBait and spinners will catch fish. Anglers have reported bringing in stripers on trout-imitation swimbaits outside of Big Bend at the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — No trout plants are planned this week, but fish were stocked Feb. 7 at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Hafen parks. Rainbows are taking PowerBait in a variety of colors, such as rainbow, pink, yellow and orange, as well as night crawlers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Recent storms have added to the water levels but also have made for thin ice at each reservoir. Warm springs feed the reservoirs in some places, so the ice might not be thick. The Nevada Department of Wildlife asks visitors to use caution before venturing on the ice. No reports were received this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice conditions are good following winter storms that dropped several inches of snow across the area. The water coloration has cleared up, making for good rainbow trout action. Several anglers caught fish through the ice using PowerBait in orange, green and rainbow colorations. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is mostly clear of ice, but, with temperatures dipping into the negative numbers overnight, expect thin ice around the shoreline in the mornings. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

