Nevada fishing report, Feb. 17, 2021

Lake Mead — High winds have kept many anglers off the lake. Reports of black bass action are coming in from Boulder Basin’s northwest area. Largemouth bass are showing a preference for chrome crankbaits, and smallmouth are hitting walking baits. Stripers are averaging 1 to 3 pounds, with anchovies the bait of choice. The crappie bite is picking up in Virgin Basin. Crappie jigs in chartreuse and pearl are good choices.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Boaters are catching large stripers about a mile downstream from the marina. One angler caught a 32-pound striper while trolling a swimbait. Rainbow trout are biting chartreuse-colored spinners and PowerBait fished off the pier. Smallmouth up to 4 pounds are hitting soft plastics at the reservoir’s south end. Striper action is hit and miss, but boaters are reporting shad activity just above Davis Dam.

Laughlin — Striped bass are taking glide baits, swimbaits and anchovies thrown by shore anglers. A 17-pound striper was caught using anchovies below Casino Row. Anglers are catching stocked rainbow trout along the river. Green and orange PowerBait, spinners and night crawlers are catching fish.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Ponds at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi and Veterans Memorial parks recently were stocked with rainbow trout. Plants will continue until water temperatures get too warm to sustain trout. Fish are taking PowerBait, spinners and spoons. Silver lures are working best.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice covering the reservoirs has thawed. Anglers might need to break through ice in shallow areas for fishing access or to launch vessels. Trout are hitting olive emerger flies, Rooster Tails and worms. Cold water temperatures are slowing bass action.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice fishing has been good, but sunny days and warming temperatures soon will thin the ice. Anglers have broken a few holes through the ice along the dam. Weather is expected to be sunny for the rest of the week. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Ice has thawed, though anglers might find it along the shoreline in the mornings. Rainbow trout are taking worms and rainbow-colored PowerBait. The campgrounds and facilities are open. The weekend weather forecast calls for sunny days with nighttime lows near freezing.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-anglereducation to register for virtual fishing workshops.

