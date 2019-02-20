Nevada fishing report, Feb. 20, 2019

(The Associated Press)

Lake Mead — Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend. Live shad are the key to catching striped bass. The baitfish can be found in Vegas Wash area, but threadfin shad outnumber gizzard shad. Anglers trolling with lures in Boulder Basin are using Shad Raps and Spinnows.

Lake Mohave — Anglers trolling with 8- to 9-inch swimbaits are catching stripers weighing 5 to 8 pounds. Anglers fishing out of Willow Beach Marina are finding stripers in deep water along cliff faces. Reports also have been good for stripers above Davis Dam at the reservoir’s south end. Stripers weighing 4 to 7 pounds are taking plastics and anchovies.

Laughlin — Whether fishing from the shoreline or from boats, anglers are catching trout and striped bass below Davis Dam. Stripers weighing 1 to 3 pounds are hitting on cut anchovies. The best fishing is found downstream through Casino Row to just above the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Rainbow trout are biting on worms, PowerBait and Mice Tails.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Stocked rainbow trout remain active and are taking PowerBait, Power Eggs and mealworms. With the colder overnight temperatures, the action should be better late in the morning into the early afternoon.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The reservoirs are covered with ice too thin for safe ice fishing. The Nevada Department of Wildlife encourages visitors to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The ice is 8 to 10 inches thick across the reservoir, though recent snowstorms have left slushy surface conditions. Anglers are catching 12- to 15-inch fish with mealworms and PowerBait. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Cold temperatures have given the reservoir a fresh coat of ice, making much of it available for ice fishing. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditons.

