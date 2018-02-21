Nevada fishing report, Feb. 21, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Striped bass are hitting live shad, anchovies and lures. Anglers are finding good numbers of the baitfish in the Vegas Wash area. Angel, at Laker Plaza, reports that 6- to 8- inch swimbaits in white and chartreuse color variations also have been catching the stripers. Some of the best action is taking place outside of Boulder Harbor. Echo Bay and surrounding waters have been the place for black bass.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MOHAVE — High winds kept anglers off the water over the weekend, so reports have been few and far between. There is some talk of good fishing for largemouth bass in coves north of Cottonwood Cove. Anglers have been fishing vegetation along the shoreline.

LAUGHLIN — Windy conditions have made fishing difficult, but light winds and sunny skies are in the forecast. Striper action has been sluggish, though some anglers have caught fish while using anchovies as bait. Catfish have also been taking anchovies. Look for them in marshes and other backwater areas with vegetation. Anglers have been catching stocked rainbow trout from the dam south to the bridge, but some of the best action is taking place just right below the dam. Worms and various colors of PowerBait are catching the fish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Stocked rainbow trout will take worms, mini marshmallows, PowerBait and small spoons or spinners. If the bite is slow, don’t be afraid to try something new. Something as simple as combining a mini marshmallow with a worm can make the difference. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has plans to stock rainbow trout sometime this week at Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Veterans Memorial Parks. Hafen Park in Mesquite, and the ponds at Cold Creek and Beatty also are on the schedule.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — High winds and cooler temps made fishing a little difficult over the weekend. Rainbow trout have been hitting PowerBait and Power Eggs, but the fish keep changing up what they like. Rainbow PowerBait may be your best bet.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — High winds and snow flurries kept most people off the water this past week, but fishing continues to be good for those willing to try their luck. The trout have been taking the usual baits, including PowerBait in orange, green, or rainbow colorations. They also like night crawlers. Small spinners such as a Mepp’s with red or yellow dots have been catching fish, as well as olive Woolly Buggers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Unsettled weather conditions have kept people away from the lake this past week, but rainbow trout continue to take night crawlers or PowerBait in orange or green colors.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesday will take place March 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the NDOW office at 4747 Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. This class is for both beginning and advanced tiers, and takes place the third Tuesday of each month.To register for this free class visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.