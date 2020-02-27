Nevada fishing report, Feb. 26, 2020

Good striper action was reported in the upper Government Wash and around Hemenway at Lake Mead. The fish are showing a preference for shad-colored crankbaits.

Lake Mead — Anglers found good fishing over the weekend despite rainy conditions. Good striper action was reported in the upper Government Wash and around Hemenway. The fish are showing a preference for shad-colored crankbaits while also taking chrome jerkbaits and anchovies. Largemouth bass action is picking up near Pumphouse Cove, where anglers have found success with watermelon-colored soft baits. A few anglers have caught catfish on anchovies fished off the bottom in shallow coves near Government Wash.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass fishing remains slow. Anglers have caught stripers with crankbaits at the reservoir’s south end. Black bass should become more active as water temperatures climb. Anglers are catching largemouth bass on silver spoons and anchovies near cove shelves. Willow Beach shore anglers are catching stripers and rainbow trout, both in the 1- to 3-pound range. Stripers are taking large trout swimbaits.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout have provided the best action along the river. Shore and boat anglers are catching fish on worms, PowerBait and spinners. Anglers have reported the trout prefer spinners with a yellow or red polka dot pattern. Largemouth bass have been biting on soft plastic worms around Big Bend State Recreation Area. Watermelon is a favorite color. Striper bites are hit and miss, but anglers are catching fish using frozen anchovy pieces.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Stocked rainbows typically take a variety of baits and lures, but mealworms often work well this time of year. Catfish have been taking night crawlers at Sunset Park.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Area reservoirs mostly are free of ice. Anglers are finding good fishing for trout off the dams. One lucky angler reeled in a 20-inch rainbow while fishing from a kayak. Action will continue to pick up as water temperatures grow warmer.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The reservoir is nearly free of ice. Anglers have been catching rainbow trout in the 10- to 12-inch range with hardware and traditional baits. Green and orange PowerBait, marshmallows, lures and night crawlers also have been effective. The campground and all facilities are open.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water is free of ice and starting to rise. Anglers should expect some of the best trout fishing of the year. Trout are taking orange and green PowerBait. Spinners and spoons are good options for lure-fishing anglers. The campgrounds and all facilities are open.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold numerous popup workshops, family clinics and fly-fishing workshops this spring. Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register.

