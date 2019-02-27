Nevada fishing report, Feb. 27, 2019

(Doug Nielsen/Special to the Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Kayak and shore fishermen are reporting good fishing for striped bass. Fish are taking anchovies fished off the bottom, and live shad also will catch fish. Anglers are finding threadfin and gizzard shad outside Boulder Harbor. Those fishing the Vegas Wash are finding stripers at depths beyond 70 feet. A few black bass reports are coming in from Callville Bay. Anglers are catching fish with plastics and ChatterBaits.

Lake Mohave — Anglers have reported success for smallmouth bass in Cottonwood Basin. The fish are hitting watermelon worms and light-green plastics. Striped bass are holding at the reservoir’s north and south ends. The area just north of Davis Dam might be a good option. The Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery is planting trout each Friday. Bait options include Woolly Buggers, worms, PowerBait and other commercial offerings, as well as spinners.

Laughlin — Anglers are limiting out on stocked rainbow trout below Davis Dam. Fish are taking sunset and chartreuse PowerBait. The marshy areas below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area have produced a few striped bass ranging from 1 to 3 pounds. Cut anchovies and jointed lures are working for boat and shore anglers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Winter weather and poor road conditions prompted the Nevada Department of Wildlife to postpone trout plants scheduled for last week. The agency plans to stock rainbow trout in each of the four ponds this week. Action has been slow, and anglers have found murky water conditions due to unsettled weather. Scented baits, such as cheese and garlic baits, should be productive.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Rain and snow have made the roads around the area muddy and slippery. Thin ice covers the area’s reservoirs, making ice fishing dangerous. The NDOW advises visitors to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice conditions remain good, with an average thickness of 8 to 10 inches. A group of scouts found good fishing over the weekend, catching more than 20 fish using a variety of PowerBaits, including chartreuse and orange colorations, and garlic-scented options. Winter storms have left road conditions ranging from muddy to icy and treacherous. Caution is advised. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice has made for unsafe ice fishing conditions, but open water on the reservoir’s south side is providing access to fish. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

