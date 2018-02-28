Nevada fishing report, Feb. 28, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Despite unsettled weather conditions, anglers are catching fish. Early risers are finding better success than those who head out later in the day. Striper anglers are finding good action with live shad. The Vegas Wash has been a productive area with anglers reporting success fishing at depths beyond 100 feet.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MOHAVE — The bite is on for smallmouth bass and anglers have been reeling in some hard fighting fish. According to reports, night crawlers or plastic baits are working well in the coves. Some anglers are catching stocked rainbows and striped bass from the shoreline at Willow Beach. PowerBait and silver spoons have been catching trout. The stripers have been hitting large swimbaits up to 12-inches long in rainbow trout colorations.

LAUGHLIN — With the up-and-down weather pattern, trout fishing has been hit-and-miss. Catfish are taking cut anchovies and night crawlers, but don’t overlook commercial stink baits. Striped bass as large as six pounds have been caught near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are prime bait with lures working as well. There has been light action around the Nature Center and along Casino Row, but this is generally a good stopping point for the stripers.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Poor weather conditions have disrupted the Nevada Department of Wildlife fish planting plans with trout slated to come from the Mason Valley Fish Hatchery. The agency hopes to plant fish from the Spring Creek Rearing Station at Hafen Park pond in Mesquite and at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City. Ongoing unsettled weather conditions are making for slow fishing conditions, but don’t get discouraged. There are still plenty of fish in the ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Though the sudden drop in air temperatures and arrival of winter conditions have refrozen the reservoirs, the ice layer is too thin for ice fishing.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The return of winter has refrozen much of the lake with a layer of thin ice. With snow flurries and high winds, fishing activity has been nonexistent for several days. For current ice conditions, contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — As with the other Lincoln County waters, the return of winter conditions has made for impossible fishing conditions with thin unsafe ice covering most of the reservoir. For current ice conditions contact the Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly Tying Tuesdays continues on March 20 from 6–7:30 p.m. with a class for beginning and more advanced tiers. The class takes place the third Tuesday of each month. To register for this free class, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.