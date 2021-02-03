Nevada fishing report, Feb. 3, 2021

Striped bass are taking live shad and anchovies from anglers at Lake Mead’s Hemenway pier. Anglers fishing in the early mornings and overnight are averaging more fish than daytime anglers.

Lake Mead — Striped bass are taking live shad and anchovies from anglers at the Hemenway pier. Anglers fishing in the early mornings and overnight are averaging more fish than daytime anglers. Boaters are having luck when trolling shad lures in about 40 feet of water. Black bass action is picking up around Callville Bay. Fish are coming up for bone-colored swimbaits and walking baits.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Trout swimbaits are the ticket for large stripers near Willow Beach, and anchovies and shad lures also are producing catches. Shore anglers and boaters are reporting the most action overnight. Rainbow trout are taking gold and red spinners and Power Eggs from the pier. Anglers at the reservoir’s south end are targeting stripers in about 50 feet of water with shad-pattern swimbaits and crankbaits.

Laughlin — Swimbaits and glide baits in trout patterns are producing striped bass catches along the river. One angler landed a 17-pound striper below Big Bend State Recreation Area using a swimbait. Rainbow trout are most active in the mornings and afternoons. Fish are looking for pink and orange PowerBait, mice tails and worms fished in the shadows.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Recently stocked rainbows are taking baits, lures and flies. Mealworms, night crawlers and rainbow PowerBait usually are productive. Rooster Tails and other spinners attract trout and bass in the afternoons. Hare’s Ear and Prince nymphs generally will fool fish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions remain questionable. Recent weather conditions have made it difficult to fish from shore or to launch a boat. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Thick ice covers the reservoir. Trout are hitting on PowerBait and night crawlers. Some anglers have pulled bass through the ice using jigs. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice covers much of the reservoir but is unsafe to walk on. Some patches of water are open, but anglers have found slow fishing. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-anglereducation to register for virtual fishing workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife