61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Sports

Nevada fishing report, Feb. 3, 2021

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 7:55 am
 

Lake Mead — Striped bass are taking live shad and anchovies from anglers at the Hemenway pier. Anglers fishing in the early mornings and overnight are averaging more fish than daytime anglers. Boaters are having luck when trolling shad lures in about 40 feet of water. Black bass action is picking up around Callville Bay. Fish are coming up for bone-colored swimbaits and walking baits.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Trout swimbaits are the ticket for large stripers near Willow Beach, and anchovies and shad lures also are producing catches. Shore anglers and boaters are reporting the most action overnight. Rainbow trout are taking gold and red spinners and Power Eggs from the pier. Anglers at the reservoir’s south end are targeting stripers in about 50 feet of water with shad-pattern swimbaits and crankbaits.

Laughlin — Swimbaits and glide baits in trout patterns are producing striped bass catches along the river. One angler landed a 17-pound striper below Big Bend State Recreation Area using a swimbait. Rainbow trout are most active in the mornings and afternoons. Fish are looking for pink and orange PowerBait, mice tails and worms fished in the shadows.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Recently stocked rainbows are taking baits, lures and flies. Mealworms, night crawlers and rainbow PowerBait usually are productive. Rooster Tails and other spinners attract trout and bass in the afternoons. Hare’s Ear and Prince nymphs generally will fool fish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions remain questionable. Recent weather conditions have made it difficult to fish from shore or to launch a boat. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Thick ice covers the reservoir. Trout are hitting on PowerBait and night crawlers. Some anglers have pulled bass through the ice using jigs. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice covers much of the reservoir but is unsafe to walk on. Some patches of water are open, but anglers have found slow fishing. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-anglereducation to register for virtual fishing workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
3
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
5
Here’s what you must report to avoid an IRS audit
Here’s what you must report to avoid an IRS audit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA colleg ...
UNLV collapses late in 2nd straight loss at UNR
By / RJ

UNLV led by five points with less than six minutes left, but UNR outscored the Rebels 19-4 the rest of the way for a 72-62 win and two-game sweep Tuesday night in Reno.