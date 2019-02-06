Nevada fishing report, Feb. 6, 2019

Lake Mead — Shad have been hard to find in Government Wash but are the best bait to catch striped bass. Frozen anchovies also will catch the fish. Anglers are finding stripers as deep as 100 feet outside of Government Wash. If using a lure for stripers, a jointed shad swimbait is a great substitute for the real thing. Be prepared for freezing temperatures at sunrise. Double check the weather forecast before heading out. Always use caution if wind advisories are issued.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are reporting good fishing for striped bass, catfish and rainbow trout at Willow Beach. The best time to fish for striped bass and catfish has been after dusk. Sunrise has been the best fishing time for trout. Silver swimbaits and Rat-L-Traps are catching stripers at the south end of Cottonwood basin and around Telephone Cove. There are no reports about black bass.

Laughlin — A few anglers are bringing in stripers on jointed silver swimbaits above Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. The National Fish Hatchery plans to stock below Davis Dam this week, which means the trout bite should pick up. Rainbow sparkle PowerBait and spinners will catch the fish.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Wild weekend weather has slowed the catch rates, and murky water has made fishing difficult. Stocked rainbow trout continue to take PowerBait and worms, but patience is key. Be sure to place discarded fishing line in recycle bins or the trash.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Recent storms have dropped a lot of water onto the ice at the area’s reservoirs. Though cold overnight temperatures have helped to refreeze some of the ice, conditions remain unsafe. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving around the area on the muddy roads.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Passing storm fronts dropped a lot of water onto the ice, making for extremely dangerous ice conditions. A few folks have tried their luck through the ice along the fishing pier and found success with PowerBait and night crawlers, but, with murky water below the ice, catch rates were slower than usual. Contact Spring Valley Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — While recent storms have helped to bring up water levels, they also have created unsafe ice conditions. Ice along the expanding shoreline is thin. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

