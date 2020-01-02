Nevada fishing report, Jan. 1, 2020

The striper bite is starting to pick up along the Colorado River in Laughlin. The fish are taking swimbaits in trout colors around Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Lake Mead — Stripers are taking live shad in and around Hemenway and the Government Wash area. If you aren’t finding shad, try a Kastmaster or Rat-L-Trap. Anglers are catching largemouth and smallmouth bass with anchovies and imitation shad crankbaits. The fish are coming from brush-shaded areas in the coves. Catfish are taking anchovies fished just off the bottom in coves.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service continues to plant rainbow trout out of the Willow Beach Hatchery each week. The fish are taking worms, spinnerbaits and rainbow PowerBait below the kayak launch area at Willow Beach. Trout-pattern swimbaits and are working for anglers trolling for stripers. Shore anglers are catching large catfish on anchovies. On the lake, largemouth and smallmouth bass are biting on soft plastics and crankbaits.

Laughlin — The striper bite is starting to pick up along the Colorado River. The fish are taking swimbaits in trout colors around Big Bend State Recreation Area. Stripers are feeding on small trout, so they will be circling just off the docks and near brush-shaded areas. Shore anglers are catching rainbow trout on Rooster Tails, silver spinners and PowerBait. Look for trout in their hiding spots below docks, in shaded areas near brush along the shores and where slow- and fast-moving waters meet.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Since rainbow trout are a cold-water species, the freezing overnight temperatures shouldn’t affect the fishing action too much. Small fly patterns such as Pheasant Tails and Hare’s Ear nymphs will catch the fish. So too will small red worms, PowerBait and mini marshmallows. The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock trout this week at Floyd Lamb and Lorenzi parks, Hafen Park in Mesquite and at Beatty.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Despite cold nighttime temperatures and snow, the ice on area reservoirs remains thin. Extreme caution is advised when testing ice thickness. Stay off anything less than 4 inches thick. You’ll want it even thicker if you are in a group.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Park rangers are urging visitors to use caution by testing the ice before walking on it. Some anglers have found good fishing for rainbow trout while fishing through the ice next to the dock. Yellow and green variations of PowerBait and nightcrawlers are catching the rainbows. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for current ice conditions. Also call the park for more information about their January ice golf tournament.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Ice conditions remain variable. Park rangers are urging visitors to use extreme caution. Check conditions before walking onto the ice. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice information.

Upcoming events — The NDOW is holding a variety of fishing classes. Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information and to register.

Nevada Department of Wildlife