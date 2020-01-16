Nevada fishing report, Jan. 15, 2020

Stripers are biting on minnow jigs and shad-colored jerkbaits in about 40 feet of water at Government Wash on Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Stripers are biting on minnow jigs and shad-colored jerkbaits in about 40 feet of water at Government Wash. Anglers have reported catching 4- to 5-pound stripers at Hemenway Harbor using anchovies. Catfish also have been biting on anchovies fished along shelves. Action for black bass and sunfish has been slow. However, a couple of anglers reported catching largemouth bass on minnow jigs and sinking fly lines in the coves at Government Wash.

Lake Mohave — The black bass bite is picking up. Some anglers are catching fish that weigh between 3 and 6 pounds using glide baits and topwater lures. Stripers as large as 3 pounds are biting on anchovies at the south end of the reservoir. At Willow Beach, largemouth bass are hitting soft plastics and jigs in olive and watermelon colors. Anglers also are enjoying the rainbow trout bite at Willow Beach using green and yellow PowerBait.

Laughlin — The north end of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area has been good for stripers and trout hiding in deep coves. The striper bite is beginning to pick up along Casino Row. One angler reeled in a 14-pound striper using a topwater lure. Shore anglers are catching stocked rainbow trout all along the Colorado River. The fish are biting on night crawlers, rainbow PowerBait and spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout plants are scheduled again this week but are dependent on northern Nevada road conditions. Stocked rainbows have been taking a variety of baits and small lures, such as rainbow-colored PowerBait, night crawlers, mealworms and mini marshmallows combined with salmon eggs. Spinning lures and spoons, such as Rooster Tails, Mepp’s, Super Dupers and Kastmasters, have been catching fish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions are questionable. Recent weather activity dropped a lot of rain and snow, making for muddy roads and thin ice around the shorelines. The Nevada Department of Wildlife requests visitors to use caution while visiting the area. No fishing reports were received this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have been venturing onto the ice. The reservoir is covered by about is 8 to 10 inches of ice. Anglers are finding success using night crawlers and PowerBait. The NDOW is encouraging anglers to check weather conditions prior to making the trip and to always go prepared for weather changes. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Some water is open on the south side, but it is mostly covered in thin ice. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The NDOW is holding fly-fishing, ice fishing and youth classes this month. Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information and registration.

Nevada Department of Wildlife