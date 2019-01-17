Nevada fishing report, Jan. 16, 2019

Anglers are netting shad on Lake Mead in the Vegas Wash area, which also has been the most productive for bait fish.

(Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Lake Mead — Anglers are netting shad in the Vegas Wash area, which also has been the most productive for bait fish. Stripers are holding in coves along steep canyon walls in 50 to 70 feet of water. Bass action is slow, though some anglers have reeled in fish near Callville Bay using soft baits in watermelon colors.

Lake Mohave — Coves to the north and south of Cottonwood have produced striped bass around the 5-pound mark. Anglers are picking up fish while trolling anchovies or trout and shad patterns.

Laughlin — Fishing activity was light over the past week. Anglers have been catching rainbow trout from the shore below Big Bend State Recreation Area. Anglers are using sunset-colored PowerBait and silver spinners. Stripers will be found just behind the trout, so look for areas where the current switches direction or for shadows in the water.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers have experienced good fishing during the past week. Veteran’s Memorial and Sunset Park ponds each received a double load of trout. The fish have been taking a variety of baits and lures, including rainbow PowerBait, night crawlers and small spinning lures such as Mepp’s and Rooster Tails.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — All of the reservoirs are mostly covered with ice, but warmer temperatures this week have made for thin ice and some areas of open water near their centers. The ice is not safe for fishing. Extreme caution is recommended.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Warmer temperatures over the weekend led to the thinning of ice covering the reservoir. The thickest ice still can be found along the north shore, but park personnel encourage anglers and other recreationists to exercise extreme caution when venturing on the ice. Storm activity should bring colder temperatures this week and a chance for thickening ice. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Ice around the shoreline thinned out considerably with the arrival of warmer temperatures. There is open water in the center of the reservoir. Use extreme caution anywhere ice is found. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free family fishing clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at Sunset Park. NDOW staff will have free loaner equipment on hand, including bait and tackle. All ages are welcome. Visit www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/ for more information or to register.

Nevada Department of Wildlife