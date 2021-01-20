55°F
Nevada fishing report, Jan. 20, 2021

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 8:46 am
 

Lake Mead — Most striper activity is taking place overnight and into the early mornings. Hemenway and Callville Bay are hot spots for fish in the 1- to 3-pound range. Anglers are trolling shad-patterned lures and throwing anchovies from shore. Live shad can be found in abundance throughout Boulder Basin. Black bass and sunfish activity remain slow. Catfish are taking anchovies in the evenings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Winds kept many anglers off Lake Mohave over the weekend. Few reports have come in on the black bass bite, and striped bass fishing is hit and miss from shore. Boaters are reporting better success for stripers, as the fish are feeding around 50 feet or deeper. Trout swimbaits and umbrella jigs are working well for trollers. At Willow Beach, green and yellow PowerBait and red spinners are producing rainbow trout bites. Stripers are most active overnight in at least 40 feet of water.

Laughlin — Shoreline anglers are catching their five-fish limits of rainbow trout using jigs and worms. The striped bass bite is slow, but swimbaits and anchovies are producing a few catches in the deeper water. One angler reeled in a 13-pound striper from a boat. Homemade stink baits and corn are working well for catfish in marshy areas.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout were stocked in Beatty and the ponds at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks. Hafen Park in Mesquite also received a load of trout. Fish have been biting on PowerBait, mealworms and night crawlers. A few anglers have caught fish with spinners. A few catfish have been fooled with night crawlers or chicken livers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The reservoirs are nearly covered with thin ice, leaving some areas of open water. Conditions are hazardous.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have found good action along the dam. PowerBait and night crawlers have been catching fish. Winter is a good time to target large brown trout. The ice still is 8 to 10 inches thick over most of the lake. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Much of the reservoir is covered with thin ice, leaving only a small open spot in the center. Ice conditions are unsafe for fishing. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information and to register for fishing classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

