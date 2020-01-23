Nevada fishing report, Jan. 22, 2020

Anglers are catching striped bass in the 2- to 4-pound range near Hemenway and Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead. Fish are biting primarily on anchovies.

(The Associated Press)

Lake Mead — Anglers are catching striped bass in the 2- to 4-pound range near Hemenway and Boulder Harbor. Fish are biting primarily on anchovies, but some anglers have reported success using PowerBait floating eggs and imitation shad swimbaits. Black bass action has been slow, but, with warmer temperatures in the forecast, anglers might find the fish biting in shallow coves.

Lake Mohave — A few anglers have been rewarded with catfish while fishing after dusk at Willow Beach. Rainbow trout are biting on rainbow PowerBait, Rooster Tails and small spoons. One angler reported catching a 5-pound trout on pink eggs. Farther south, anglers are catching 4- to 7-pound stripers on anchovies. Smallmouth bass are active near the shelves, and largemouth bass are being found in shallow coves.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are catching limits of rainbow trout with night crawlers and spinners. The striper bite is picking up along Big Bend State Recreation Area. Anchovies are a top bait for this stretch of the river, bringing in striped bass and catfish. Just below Davis Dam, an angler caught a 25-pound striper using a shad pattern Glide Bait.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked rainbow trout in Beatty and the ponds last week. Plans call for an additional plant in the ponds next week. Cold Creek also is on the list. The fish have been biting on PowerBait, mealworms and night crawlers, as well as small spinning lures and spoons. Please dispose of discarded fishing line in provided recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — All the reservoirs are mostly covered with thin ice, but there are areas of open water in the centers. Ice conditions are poor.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice fishermen are having the best luck with colored PowerBait and night crawlers. The ice remains 8 to 10 inches thick over most of the reservoir. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice covers much of the reservoir, though a small area remains open in the center. Ice conditions remain unsafe for fishing. Contact the park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Nevada Department of Wildlife