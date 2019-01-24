Nevada fishing report, Jan. 23, 2019

Stripers are hiding in the brush along shelves in coves of Boulder Basin at Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Stripers are hiding in the brush along shelves in coves of Boulder Basin. Government Wash has been good for threadfin and gizzard shad, the primary forage fish in the reservoir. Catfish have been biting on anchovies fished along shelves. Action for black bass and sunfish has been slow. However, a kayaker fishing near the bottom of the Overton Arm reportedly caught a few black bass.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are catching stripers weighing 1 to 3 pounds from the Willow Beach pier. Fish are taking anchovies. The story is much the same at the reservoir’s south end, where anglers are catching similar-sized stripers while fishing off the bottom at Telephone Cove. In between, bass are hitting soft plastics and jigs in olive and watermelon colors at the south end of Cottonwood Basin.

Laughlin — The north end of Big Bend has been good for stripers and trout hiding in deep coves. One angler reportedly reeled in a 13-pound striper using anchovies. Fishing off the bottom has proven effective from a boat and the shoreline. Stocked rainbow trout have been seen along casino row, where they are biting on night crawlers and rainbow PowerBait.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout plants are scheduled to continue this week if the weather holds. Stocked rainbows have been taking a variety of baits and small lures, such as rainbow-colored PowerBait, night crawlers, mealworms and mini-marshmallows with a salmon egg. Spinning lures and spoons, such as Rooster Tails, Mepp’s, Super Dupers and Kastmasters, have been showing success.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions are questionable around the area due to recent storms that dropped a lot of rain and snow, making for muddy roads and thin ice around the shorelines. The area requests visitors to use extreme caution while visiting the area. No fishing reports were received this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Recent storm activity flooded the access road into Spring Valley State Park, resulting a brief closure. The road is open, and anglers have been venturing onto the ice. The water is murky, but some fishermen are finding success using night crawlers and PowerBait. The best ice conditions can be found on the north side of the lake, where it is thickest. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is encouraging anglers to use extreme caution when accessing any ice-covered waterway. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for current Eagle Valley ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water is murky and has risen approximately 12 feet following the recent storms and flooding. The reservoir is mostly open water, with thin ice around the edges. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for current ice conditions.

