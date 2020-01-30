Nevada fishing report, Jan. 29, 2020

Anglers are reporting good striper action in the early mornings and at dusk at Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Anglers are reporting good striper action in the early mornings and at dusk. Stripers in the 2- to 4-pound range are biting on anchovies in the Hemenway area. At Government Wash, anglers are catching fish in about 50 feet of water using shad-colored jigs and swimbaits fished off the bottom. Smallmouth bass are biting plastic worms and crawdads in shallow coves. Expect the black bass bite to pick up with warmer weekend temperatures in the forecast.

Lake Mohave — Rainbow trout in the 2- to 5-pound range are taking trout patterns and watermelon-colored soft baits at Willow Beach. Striped bass action is slow near Willow Beach, though kayakers and boaters fishing in the deeper water are catching fish. The story is much the same at the reservoir’s south end, where anglers are catching similar-sized stripers while fishing off the bottom at Telephone Cove. At Cottonwood Basin, bass are hitting soft plastics and jigs in olive and watermelon colors.

Laughlin — The warmer weather has increased fish activity along the Colorado River. Anglers fishing from shore and docks are catching striped bass and rainbow trout. Striped bass are showing a preference for anchovies and light-colored swimbaits. One angler reported catching an 11-pound striper on an anchovy just south of Casino Row. Trout are biting on yellow and olive-colored jigs and a variety of spinners. Some anglers prefer night crawlers and have reported catching an average of three fish per day.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Stocked rainbow trout have been taking worms, silver Rooster Tails and rainbow-colored PowerBait. Some anglers are catching catfish and bass in the warm afternoons. There is a three-fish limit, and no fish or fish parts can be used. Please place discarded fishing line in garbage cans or fishing line receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions are questionable. The reservoirs are covered with thin ice. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice is 6-8 inches thick throughout much of the lake. Anglers have found success using orange PowerBait and night crawlers. Always verify ice conditions before walking on it. Forecasts call for warm and clear weather until next week. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice, with a few small patches of open water, cover the reservoir. Call 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is holding a variety of fishing classes. Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information and registration.

