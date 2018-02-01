Nevada fishing report, Jan. 31, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Threadfin shad have been hard to find of late, so anchovies or sardines may be the ticket. Anglers are finding striped bass in about 60 feet of water, and the best fishing is being found after dark. Most fish are in the 2- to 4-pound range. With clear skies forecast into the weekend, now is a good time to get in some on-the-water time. As temperatures continue to warm up, fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass should begin to pick up.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MEAD — Threadfin shad have been hard to find of late, so anchovies or sardines may be the ticket. Anglers are finding striped bass in about 60 feet of water, and the best fishing is being found after dark. Most fish are in the 2- to 4-pound range. With clear skies forecast into the weekend, now is a good time to get in some on-the-water time. As temperatures continue to warm up, fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass should begin to pick up.

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers braving cool nights at Willow Beach have been rewarded with stripers averaging as much as 5 pounds. A 33-pound striper was reportedly fooled by an angler throwing an A.C. Plug during a recent outing south of Willow Beach. The Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery stocks rainbow trout every Friday. Night crawlers, PowerBait, Panther Martins, Rooster Tails, L’il Jakes and other small lures will catch the fish. Reports have been light from the main body of the reservoir, but with daytime temperatures pushing toward the 80-degree mark, action for black bass should begin to pick up.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing for striped bass has picked up from Davis Dam south. One lucky angler found good fishing while casting swimbaits from the shoreline near the Avi Bridge. Anchovies are top bait for this stretch of the river, bringing in both striped bass and catfish. Work eddies and seams for stocked rainbow trout.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Stocked rainbow trout provide fishing opportunity for patient anglers. Keep your bait offerings small and use small hooks. For catch-and-release fishing, the Nevada Department of Wildlife encourages the use of single barbless hooks. There are no fish plants on the schedule this week, but Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Lorenzi Park ponds should receive trout the first week in February.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Thin ice is still the story for reservoirs on management area. There has been some open water, but it’s almost impossible to access.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Much of the lake is still covered with ice, but it is thinning. The area in front of the fishing dock has opened up with enough room for casting. Anglers have found success with orange PowerBait or night crawlers. For up-to-date ice conditions call Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is nearly covered by thin ice that is unsafe to walk on. There are a few small patches of open water. For up-to-date ice conditions call Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — NDOW will hold free fly-tying classes the third Tuesday of each month from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at its Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The class is open to everyone from those who have never tied before to those interested in learning more advanced techniques. To register visit register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.