Nevada fishing report, Jan. 6, 2021

Lake Mead — Shore anglers are having little success for striped bass in the shallower water. Boaters are locating striped bass at depths from 50 to 100 feet. The best action is taking place in the evenings. Swimbaits in shad patterns are producing catches throughout Boulder Basin. Black bass are biting along the eastern shorelines and at Temple Bar. Soft plastics and swimbaits are preferred bait choices.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are using a combination of mice tails and PowerBait for a rainbow trout bite. Spinners are producing catches as well. Shore anglers are seeing little striped bass action. Boaters reaching deeper water are having moderate success downriver. High winds have kept most anglers off Lake Mohave. A few reports of striper bites on shad swimbaits have come in from Katherine Landing. The black bass bite is slow.

Laughlin — The river is producing striped bass catches just south of Casino Row. One angler caught a 17-pounder on a swimbait. Anglers also are reporting success with Glide Baits and topwater lures. Rainbow trout stocking continues weekly. Fish averaging 1 to 2 pounds are showing a preference for worms and spinners in red and yellow.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Stocked rainbows have been taking baits and small lures, such as rainbow-colored PowerBait, night crawlers, salmon eggs and mini marshmallows. Spinning lures and spoons, such as Rooster Tails, Mepp’s, Super Dupers and Kastmasters, have showed success. Some anglers have caught catfish with night crawlers and chicken livers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice conditions are questionable because of recent storms that dropped a lot of rain and snow, making for muddy roads and thin ice around the shorelines. Visitors are urged to use caution. No fishing reports were received this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Recent weather has left snow covering the ice, which is about 6 inches thick. The road is open. Anglers have been ice fishing with PowerBait and night crawlers. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for current conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is mostly covered by thin ice and unsafe for fishing and other activities. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for current conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register for virtual webinars.

