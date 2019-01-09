Nevada fishing report, Jan. 9, 2019

* LAKE MEAD — The water level is down nearly a foot from this time last year, but is expected to increase gradually over the next month or so. Whether fishing from the shore or from a boat, be prepared to make adjustments in your technique as that change occurs. Stripers are biting on live shad and shad imitations. Look for shad in the Government Wash and Vegas Bay area. The line sides also are taking frozen anchovies.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — The few reports we have gotten from Lake Mohave are saying stripers and trout are biting about 40 feet from shore. Stripers are hitting swimbaits along shorelines with drop-offs. The Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery will not be releasing trout until the federal government reopens.

* LAUGHLIN — One lucky angler caught a 7-pound striper while throwing a swimbait from his kayak. Shad patterns are working best for striped bass. Rainbow trout plants have been put on hold until the Willow Beach Fish Hatchery reopens. The trout are biting on night crawlers and PowerBait. Anglers should keep an eye on the weather and pay attention to wind advisories.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted rainbow trout at the start of the year at the Beatty pond, Hafen Park in Mesquite and at the Floyd Lamb and Lorenzi Park ponds. If the weather holds, Sunset Park and Veterans Memorial Park are expected to receive a load of rainbows sometime this week. Anglers have been catching the fish with PowerBait or small spinning lures.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — All the reservoirs are covered with ice, but due to varying conditions, it is unsafe to walk on. Visitors are encouraged to exercise extreme caution.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice along the north side of the lake has finally thickened up enough for angler access in some areas. Nevertheless, use extreme caution. Along the dam and in front of the fishing dock, the ice is still too thin to walk on. Holes can be drilled through the ice along the fishing pier. Angers can remain on the structure while fishing. A good bait option has been a chunk of night crawler with mini-marshmallow to present a “combo meal” to the fish. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action has been a little slow, but one lucky angler caught rainbow trout with a crappie jig that had a chartreuse and white tail. Ice along the dam was 3 to 4 inches thick. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.