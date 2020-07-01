Nevada fishing report, July 1, 2020

Striped bass action is picking up along the Colorado River in Laughlin. Fish up to 12 pounds have been reported through Casino Row and just south of Big Bend in the Colorado State Recreation Area.

(Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Anglers have seen a few striper boils in Boulder Basin. They should increase in frequency this month. Striper boils provide great action when using topwater baits or jerkbaits. Anglers fishing Temple Bar and the Overton Arm are finding success with soft swimbaits fished from shore and boat. Bluegill are biting on night crawlers in Government Wash. The largest catfish catches are being reported at Hemenway in the early mornings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — The heat has reduced angler numbers. Smallmouth bass are hitting soft plastics on Ned rigs, and largemouth are showing a preference for pencil poppers. The best striper action is being reported just above Davis Dam. Catfish are taking anchovies fished from shore at the lake’s south end near Katherine Landing.

Laughlin — Striped bass action is picking up along the Colorado River. Fish from 3 and 12 pounds have been reported through Casino Row and just south of Big Bend in the Colorado State Recreation Area. Glide baits and anchovies are the baits of choice. A few anglers are catching rainbow trout on night crawlers. Try getting out in the early morning or late evening to avoid water traffic.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are catching a variety of sunfish. Green sunfish are taking mealworms, night crawler pieces and micro lures at Sunset and Floyd Lamb parks. Anglers are catching catfish on marshmallows, corn and catfish dip. Marshmallows will entice the cats above the weed growth on cool, cloudy mornings. Each pond has a three-fish limit. Nets are not permitted.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With summer temperatures, Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs offer anglers chances to land bass and crappie. Crappie are hitting green and red jigs, and bass are taking plastics and crankbaits. Aquatic plants are thickening along the shores. Using weedless hooks, or putting a boat or tube on the water, will help anglers fish in weedy conditions.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Crappie and bass are the most active fish, taking spoons and jigs. Fly-anglers have been doing well using dragonfly nymphs and olive Woolly Buggers. Trout are biting around sunrise where the stream feeds into the reservoir. Aquatic vegetation can be a problem along shorelines. State parks are open at 50 percent of capacity.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers are catching bass and crappie, though they are on the small side. Even small bass are hitting craw plastics despite the bait size. Crappie are hitting marabou jigs and tubes. Rainbow trout fishing is slow. Vegetation is increasing along the shore and reaches out a couple of feet in some areas. Go early to beat the heat. State parks are open at 50 percent of capacity.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook for online classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife