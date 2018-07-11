Nevada fishing report, July 11, 2018

LAKE MEAD — The Overton Arm is fishing well for both shore anglers and boaters. This is a great place for fishing from small boats and paddlecraft, such as kayaks. Anglers are catching bass, catfish and striped bass. Swimbaits and anchovies are working best near the dam and in the Government Wash area.

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass and stripers are biting south of Cottonwood Cove. The fish are holding in the brush along the shore. Anglers fishing from the shoreline are finding the best action for stripers and catfish during the early morning hours and in the evening. Boaters are catching stripers by fishing anchovies off the bottom during the day.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers hoping to avoid the heat are finding good fishing in the early morning and evening. Striped bass, catfish, and rainbow trout are all biting. Night crawlers are catching trout below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area while anchovies are catching stripers and catfish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Sunfish have been hitting mealworms at Floyd Lamb Park. Catfish and bass also are taking baits. While no reports were received from the other urban ponds, bluegill, bass and catfish should be hitting in the early morning and after sunset. Due to high temperatures, catfish will not be planted during July but stocking activity should resume in August.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Of the five reservoirs on the management area, Cold Springs Reservoir has been fishing the best. Anglers have been catching rainbow trout with bait and lures. Aquatic vegetation has been growing along the shorelines at each reservoir. Anglers are doing well by casting beyond the weeds or using boats to reach open areas.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing remains good throughout the reservoir. Most anglers are catching fish with garlic-flavored PowerBait or night crawlers. Bass action has been particularly good with several anglers catching and releasing as many as 100 fish per day. Several bass have weighed more than 2 pounds.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Action has slowed in recent days as seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation continues along the shoreline. The southeastern shore has been a hotspot for bass and crappie. The fish are taking brightly colored lures and jigs, but the best fishing is found early in the morning and after sundown.

UPCOMING FISHING CLASSES — Space remains available for an Introduction to Fly Fishing class slated for Friday and Saturday and Fly Tying Tuesday on July 17. To register for either workshop visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information call 702-486-5127 x 3503.