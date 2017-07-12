Nevada fishing report, July 12, 2017

At Lake Mead, anglers heading to the lake late or early morning are having the best success.

Lake Mead — Anglers heading to the lake late or early morning are having the best success. Striper boils are popping up in the evening. Black bass have been caught on whopper ploppers out of Callville. Find a good cove with good underwater vegetation and the fish will bite, just find what they like.

Lake Mohave — Fishing has been great for some and slow for others. Anglers have been catching the bigger stripers on topwater lures such as swimbait and poppers. If fishing in deep water, Jigs in 35 to 65 feet of water or dropping anchovies can help bring in striped bass or catfish. Imitation crawdads and drop-shot rigs work well, too.

Laughlin — Striped bass and catfish reports have been coming in along the river. Stripers are biting near the top and in deeper waters, and are active up and down the river. Fishing at night or early mornings are the best times to bring in a catch.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The bluegill and green sunfish in the ponds have been the most active. The fish are taking mealworms, nightcrawlers and occasionally small lures or flies. Catfish action has slowed, but a few still are being taken using nightcrawlers, hot dogs, or chicken gizzards, the smellier the better.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The aquatic vegetation around the shorelines continue to be a problem for shore fishers. The action has been slow in the past week, with bass and crappie the most active. Trout action has been the best early in the morning, but there has been no report as to what they are taking. Rain last weekend kept the action slow.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Aquatic vegetation is still a problem around the shoreline, but the cooler morning temperatures have made fishing pleasant. The park had thunderstorms with rain last weekend, which was the main reason for the cooler temperatures. Crappie and bass have been hitting on nightcrawlers and small jigs, and a few trout are still biting during the early morning hours and taking nightcrawlers, powerbait and spinning lures.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The best action is found early morning or after sundown. Bass and crappie are the most active, but a few trout are still biting in the morning. The fish are taking mostly worms, but a few trout are still taking powerbait in orange or green. Weeds are still a problem along the shoreline.

Events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a free two-part “Introduction to Fly Fishing Class.” The first part will be at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Las Vegas NDOW office on Vegas Drive and will cover equipment, terminology and knots. The second part will be at 9 a.m. July 29 at Floyd Lamb Park and will cover casting basics. Online registration is required by going to ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.