Nevada fishing report, July 18, 2018

Lake Mead — Anglers are finding good fishing for striped bass in the Boulder Basin. The fish are taking anchovies. With high daytime temperatures, the best action can be found in the early mornings and evenings. Catfish are eating almost anything fished off the bottom in coves. Shore fishing for bluegill has been good around Government Wash.

Lake Mohave — Smallmouth bass and stripers are biting near Nevada Telephone Cove, and bluegill are taking worms near Placer Cove. Look for black bass in coves near Cottonwood Cove. Striped bass are hitting anchovies and artificial lures at Willow Beach. Large swimbaits in trout patterns are bringing in big stripers.

Laughlin — Warm-water fish are providing the best fishing. Anchovies are catching striped bass all along the river. Shore and boat anglers are catching the fish. Live and plastic worms fished along shelves are bringing in smallmouth bass. Rainbow trout still are biting below Davis Dam and around Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Small bluegill and bass can be seen rising on the ponds. They are taking flies, small lures and mealworms. Heavy rains have caused murky water conditions, and that has kept many anglers at home. The best action can be found in the mornings before the temperature reaches triple digits.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Monsoonal thunderstorms brought rains to the area over the weekend. A wet-weather pattern has kept reservoir water level higher than usual. Fishing pressure has been light, but the few anglers who are venturing out are finding the best fishing in the early mornings. The water has been murky, and aquatic vegetation continues to spread.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Monsoonal rains kept most people off the water over the weekend, but those who did try their luck found good fishing for rainbow trout early in the morning. The fish were taking PowerBait, night crawlers with a bit of marshmallow and small, gold spinning lures. Crappie hit the lures as well.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — If you are looking for a quiet place to fish, this is the place for you. Monsoonal storms kept most anglers off the water over the weekend, but action off the dam has been good for rainbow trout and crappie.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free family fishing clinic for anglers of all ages at Floyd Lamb Park at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18. The clinic is part of the monthly meeting for the Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club. Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information and to register.