Nevada fishing report, July 19, 2017

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are catching fish between storm fronts. Striped bass and catfish are biting on anchovies fished off the bottom in the Boulder Basin. Live shad, gizzard and threadfin generally are the most productive bait for those who prefer naturals. The 3D Crawfish and chartreuse plastic worms are fooling black bass in coves near the dam and around Callville Bay.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing has been good for boaters when the weather cooperates. Catfish are biting on anchovies in the Cottonwood Basin near Nine Mile Cove. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are holding in coves above Cottonwood Cove and have been hitting jigs and creature baits. Striped bass have been taking trout imitations at Willow Beach. Fish them slowly and near the surface in the mornings and evenings. The Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery plants rainbow trout on Fridays.

LAUGHLIN — Fishermen are catching striped bass in a variety of sizes in a variety of places along the river. They are getting good at stealing anchovies, especially as the bait thaws out. Keep them on ice until you need them. Stripers in the 4- to 5-pound range have been caught from the shoreline below Davis. The odd catfish is taking bait as well.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill and green sunfish have been providing the best action. The fish have been holding in shady areas and hitting best during the cooler morning hours.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Largemouth bass have been hitting well during the early mornings and are most active between 7 and 9 a.m. on most of the reservoirs. Trout action has been slow across the area, but fishing has been good early in the morning. Weed mats are thickening along the shoreline and creating a challenge for anglers. Weeds have been cleared from the launch ramp area at Cold Springs.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Seasonal aquatic vegetation growth continues to be a problem for shore fishers. Work the edges and openings for fish holding in the shade. Trout action has been best early in the morning and after sunset, while the bass and crappie bite continues into the mid-mornings. That has left the afternoons quiet, with little fishing pressure. Afternoon rains have limited afternoon fishing activity as well.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Afternoon rains and warm daytime temperatures have kept most people away in recent days. Trout have been active early in the morning and then again after sunset. The bass and crappie bite has continued until mid-morning. Aquatic vegetation continues to hamper those who are shore fishing.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free, two-part Introduction to Fly-Fishing class. The first part will take place at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Las Vegas NDOW office, 4747 Vegas Drive. Participants will learn about equipment, terminology, essential knots and more. The second part will be held at 9 a.m. July 29 at Floyd Lamb Park and will cover casting basics. Online registration is required and can be taken care of at www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.