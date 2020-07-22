Nevada fishing report, July 22, 2020

Lake Mead anglers seeking cooler temperatures are targeting catfish just after sunset. Fish are taking stink baits and anchovies at Hemenway and Government Wash.

Lake Mead — Anglers seeking cooler temperatures are targeting catfish just after sunset. Fish are taking stink baits and anchovies at Hemenway and Government Wash. Black bass anglers are having luck on topwater baits fished from shore in shaded coves. Smallmouth bass are taking swimbaits and soft plastics in Virgin Basin. Night crawlers fished just off the bottom are tempting bluegill in Government Wash and Callville Bay. Striper boils can be seen throughout Boulder Basin. Try fishing a jerkbait or popper after locating a boil.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Reports of double-digit stripers have anglers excited to fish Willow Beach. Fish are taking AC Plugs, trout swimbaits and anchovies. Lake Mohave is seeing smallmouth bass action in Cottonwood Basin. Find a cove with a shelf, and try fishing soft plastics on a Ned rig. Striper boils are picking up at the lake’s south end near Katherine Landing and just above Davis Dam.

Laughlin — Anglers fishing the Colorado River shorelines are catching 2- to 5-pound striped bass. Fish in upward of 10 pounds are taking topwater baits fished from boats in deeper waters. A few anglers reported catching rainbow trout on striped bass baits. Catfish action has been slow. Try anchovies or chicken liver off the bottom in the shallows near vegetation.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill, bass and catfish are active. Mealworms, red wiggler worms and small fly patterns are good baits for the panfish. So are Gold-Ribbed Hare’s Ear and Woolly Bugger fly patterns. Both can be fished below a bobber. Bass are hitting silver spinnerbaits and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Hay Meadow, Cold Springs and Adams-McGill reservoirs are getting weedy. Fishing has been steady despite the need to fish through or over shoreline vegetation. Some anglers are catching large crappies at Hay Meadow using crappie jigs. Shoreline fishing is good despite hot temperatures and aquatic vegetation. Trout in the deeper areas are biting on Rooster Tails and damsel fly patterns.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Bass are hitting plastic crayfish and worms. With temperatures reaching 90 degrees, bass and crappie are the most active game fish. Crappie will hit red and yellow jigs and tubes. Trout are active in the early mornings when water temperatures are the coolest, hitting night crawlers and marshmallows.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Bass and trout are biting baits from shore and boat. Weeds are thick along some of the shorelines, making it difficult to reel in a catch or a hook that needs new bait. Trout are taking PowerBait fished off the bottom. No. 2 Gold Mepp’s spinners have been popular with bass and trout. Another bass option is a Woolly Bugger tied a foot below a bobber. Fish it near the weed beds.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife