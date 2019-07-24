Nevada fishing report, July 24, 2019

* Lake Mead — Anglers have shifted to fishing at dawn and dusk to beat the heat. Stripers are hiding near drop-offs with deep water and waiting for bait fish, though you may see some boils early in the morning. A Zara Spook, Jumpin’ Minnow, Super Fluke or similar bait will catch boiling stripers. Black bass are active in many coves throughout the Government Wash area. Water levels are up. Keep an eye out for submerged hazards.

* Lake Mohave — Anglers continue to find success with black bass, bluegill and catfish in coves throughout the center portion of the lake. Various plastic imitations have been catching striped bass and black bass. Look for the bluegill in coves north of Cottonwood Cove. They are biting on nightcrawler pieces and small diving jerkbaits.

* Laughlin — This stretch of the river has been hot for striped bass. The average fish has weighed about 2 pounds, and anchovies are a top bait. Lures are working, too. Some anglers have been catching fish with the Rapala X-Rap and jointed trout imitations. Catfish have been hitting well around Big Bend and further south.

* Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill, bass and catfish are slow to take lures or bait. Catfish are being hooked on stink baits in the morning or at sunset. Processed stink baits are generally a good bet. Bluegill like mealworms and grubs. Spinnerbaits are still fooling bass at Floyd Lamb in the morning hours.

* Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Bass fishing is good throughout Kirch. Seasonal weed growth is making fishing difficult along the shorelines, but weedless hooks will help keep frustration at a minimum. Anglers are reporting success on Cold Springs and Haymeadow reservoirs, with most bass coming in at more than 12 inches. Plastics in the 3- and 4-inch range are working well without color preference.

* Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers are having moderate success for rainbow trout early in the day using spinners and worms fished below a bobber. Fly fishermen are using worms, gnats and Woolly Buggers for trout and crappie. Some areas might have weeds to contend with.

* Echo Canyon Reservoir — Grubs, worms and crawdad imitations are working well for bass. Crappie and bass action picks up as temperatures warm throughout the day. Anglers have been catching crappie on green and brown jigs, and on nightcrawler pieces fished below a bobber.

