Nevada fishing report, July 25, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Fishing has been unpredictable. With constantly high temperatures, fish are moving out from shore during the daytime and coming closer in at night. Early risers are seeing striper boils in and around coves. Striped bass are biting on anchovies and threadfin shad, while black bass are hitting poppers and plastics. Catfish are biting on almost anything, but mostly at night. Stink baits, night crawlers, anchovies and shad will catch the fish when fished off the bottom.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

LAKE MOHAVE — Striper fishing has been good, but boaters are finding the best fishing. Shore fishing has been slow during the heat of the day, so early mornings are recommended. Black bass are holding further out in the coves along shelves and in submerged vegetation.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow Trout are hitting spinners or PowerBait from Davis Dam south through Casino Row. Reports from around Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area say anglers are catching stripers, catfish, and smallmouth bass. Plastics and spinnerbaits are catching the black bass. Striped bass are most active around sunrise and sunset and taking anchovies.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill, green sunfish and yearling bass can be seen at most of the ponds and will take corn, night crawlers or mealworms readily. Use small hooks such as a number 10 or 12 single hook and crimp the barb down. If there is any wind, fish from the bottom up toward the surface using sliding sinkers. Use bobbers only when the wind is calm.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Despite rain and winds, fishing has been good for those braving the elements. There have been reports of big trout coming out of Dacey, with the fish hitting lures and flies. Only artificial lures may be used on Dacey. Even though the water is dropping at Adams-McGill, the bass and crappie have been hitting well. The best action on all the reservoirs has been found by boaters who can get into more open water.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Action is good for bass and crappie. The trout bite has slowed somewhat, but the fish are still hitting fairly well in the mornings. Aquatic vegetation has not been as thick as it has been in recent years. Afternoon thunderstorms have been a problem, and park rangers recommend that anglers and boaters avoid the water during storms.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The action has been slowing down around the reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is thickening up around the shoreline, making the center of the lake the best fishing spot for all fish species. Monsoonal rains are helping by improving water levels in the reservoir, but fishing during storm activity is unsafe.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free Family Fishing Clinic for people of all ages at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. This event will include the monthly meeting of the Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club, so come prepared for lots of fun. For more information and to register visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.