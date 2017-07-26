Nevada fishing report, July 26, 2017

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

LAKE MEAD — Sunset fishing has proven successful for those braving the temperatures. The local striper club had a tournament over the weekend, with participants catching several striped bass. Most were in the 1- to 3-pound range, and the winner caught a 5.5-pounder. Black bass fishing is good from Callville Bay to Echo Bay. Coves along the way are hiding bass under the vegetation.

LAKE MOHAVE — The Willow Beach Hatchery still is producing trout for the river, so the stripers are moving around. Fishing is hit or miss, especially with the unpredictable weather. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are hiding in coves along Cottonwood Basin. Trout and shad swimbait and poppers are go-to lures for top-water action.

LAUGHLIN — One-pound stripers are steady on the river to the Big Bend area. Some anglers have caught striped bass in the 5-pound range in Big Bend fishing from the bottom with anchovies. Catfish also are being caught near the Bend when fishing for stripers. Boat fishing near the dam has been a successful option for striper fishing.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Despite many small sunfish being seen along the shoreline, action for the bigger fish has been slow. The unstable weather also has kept most people away from the parks. Catfish won’t be planted in July, and, depending on water temperatures, the next plants should be mid-August.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The area was busy over the past weekend, but we’re not sure how many fish were caught. Some folks on Dacey Reservoir pulled in several 16- to 18-inch rainbows. We are into the worst part of summer, with lower water, thick weed beds and rough roads, so the action is going to continue to be best in the early mornings and after sundown.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Rains this week have raised water levels some but mostly have made for murky conditions. Aquatic vegetation continues to be a problem, especially in the upper part of the reservoir. The best fishing still is in the early mornings and after sundown.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The water level remains low, but rains this week are helping to bring in fresh water while making it murky. The action has been slow this week, with few anglers being seen on the water.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free family fishing clinic focusing on baits and lures at Floyd Lamb Park at 9 a.m. Aug. 19. Online registration is required at http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.