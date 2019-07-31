Nevada fishing report, July 31, 2019

Sunset and sunrise fishing has been good for striped bass and catfish at Lake Mead. Most anglers are using anchovies with a few white topwater lures thrown in.

Lake Mead — Sunset and sunrise fishing has been good for striped bass and catfish. Most anglers are using anchovies with a few white topwater lures thrown in. Black bass fishing is good from Government Wash to Echo Bay. Anglers area using frogs and dark-colored plastics. Black bass are hiding under the vegetation in coves at the north end of Boulder Basin.

Lake Mohave — Fishing is hit or miss, especially with the unpredictable nature of the monsoonal weather patterns. The Willow Beach Hatchery plants rainbow trout every Friday. That means anglers can find stripers close by. Swimbaits in trout and shad patterns are go-to lures for topwater action. Bass are hiding in coves around Cottonwood Basin. Anglers are catching catfish with anchovies and stink baits from Cottonwood Cove to Telephone Cove.

Laughlin — Action for 1-pound stripers is steady below the dam and from there to the Big Bend area. Some anglers have caught striped bass in the 5-pound range while fishing on the bottom with anchovies near Big Bend. Catfish also are bending rods. Boat fishing near the dam has been a successful option for stripers. Trout fishing will be slow for a couple of months until temperatures cool and stocking resumes.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Despite sightings of small sunfish along the shoreline, action for bigger fish has been slow. Unstable weather and hot temperatures have combined to keep many people away from the parks. The next catfish plant is planned by late August depending on water temperatures. Some anglers are trying their luck for carp and have caught some monsters.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing is steady in the mornings, with rainbow trout biting around sunrise. Anglers are seeing 16- to 18-inch rainbows at Dacey Reservoir. The hot months are a challenging part of summer for anglers. Water levels are lower, weed beds are thick, and roads are rough. Until temperatures begin to cool, action will remain best in the early mornings and at sunset.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Seasonal rains are expected to raise water levels and create murky water conditions. Aquatic vegetation continues to thicken in the upper part of the reservoir. The best trout fishing still is in the early mornings and after sundown. Bass are biting throughout the mornings.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water level remains low, but expected rainstorms should provide additional water. That will increase the water’s turbidity, which can make fishing difficult.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife holds workshops and clinics throughout the year. Online registration is required at www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education/. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3503, Monday through Friday for more information.

Nevada Department of Wildlife