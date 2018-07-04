Nevada fishing report, July 4, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Anglers fishing during the nighttime hours have found good fishing for striped bass. Plastic baits and anchovies have been working for stripers, catfish, and for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Black bass are staying fairly shallow and anglers fishing from shore have been catching the fish. Catfish can be found in the backs of coves at night.

LAKE MOHAVE — Action for stripers and catfish continues to improve. Anglers are finding the best fishing in coves early in the morning or in the evening. Anchovies have been the bait of choice. Anglers are also catching the fish at night in the backs of coves. Shad imitations, Jumpin’ Minnows, Zara Spooks and pencil poppers work well when stripers are hitting on top. Rainbow trout action is good following weekly plants at Willow Beach. The fish are biting on PowerBait and Rooster Tails just south of Willow Beach.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing on this stretch of the Colorado River remains good. Fishing at night or early morning has produced good results. Various techniques are working from the shore as well as from boats. Anglers are catching fish with anchovies or lures and while fishing shallow or deep. It is just a matter of locating a school, or having the fish locate you, and fishing while you can before they move on. One of the Bullhead City locals caught a 12-pound catfish with anchovies.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — With the hot daytime temperatures weeds are getting thick and making fishing a little difficult. The best action for bluegill, bass and catfish takes place early in the morning or after sunset. Look for the fish in shadow pools or deeper water where it’s a little cooler. Night crawlers and mealworms are working for most of the fish, while hotdogs are well liked by catfish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has been very good but mostly for largemouth bass. One angler reported that he caught and released about 100 fish per day during a week of fishing at Adams-McGill. Several of the bass weighed in at 2-3 pounds, and another angler caught a 10-pounder. At Dacey, anglers are taking trout up to 3 pounds.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing action for trout, bass and crappie continues to be good from early morning until about 11 a.m. The fish are taking a variety of baits and lures, such as PowerBait and night crawlers with a bit of mini-marshmallow. Small spinners and spoons also are catching fish.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The water level is starting to drop and aquatic vegetation is making shore fishing difficult. Fishing for trout, bass and crappie is best during the early morning hours and just after sundown.

UPCOMING FISHING CLASSES — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold an Introduction to Fly Fishing class July 13 and 14. The class is free but registration is required. Plan to attend both days.

Also, the next Fly Tying Tuesday will take place July 17. To register for either class, visit register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information call 702-486-5127 x 3503.