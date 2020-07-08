Nevada fishing report, July 8, 2020

Striped bass action is picking up at Lake Mead. Anglers are catching 2- to 5-pound striped bass from Temple Bar to Callville Bay. Striper boils should pick up in the next few weeks.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)

Lake Mead — Striped bass action is picking up. Anglers are catching 2- to 5-pound striped bass from Temple Bar to Callville Bay. Striper boils should pick up in the next few weeks. Try netting shad for live bait or use a shad jerkbait. Kingman Wash is a hot spot for catfish. Catfish topping 5 pounds have been caught in the evenings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Willow Beach is producing large striped bass. Anglers are catching fish in the 5- to 10-pound range by casting trout swimbaits from the pier. Kayakers are trolling in the early mornings to catch fish upward of 20 pounds. Black bass action is good on the lake. Smallmouth are quick to hit on soft plastics near Cottonwood Cove. Try trolling swimbaits above Davis Dam for a Mohave striper bite.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are using anchovies to catch 2- to 4-pound striped bass along the Colorado River. The shorelines just below Davis Dam and in Casino Row area are producing consistent catches. Try trolling a trout swimbait or casting out a shad jerkbait for a bigger catch. Catfish are taking anchovies off the bottom at dusk and dawn. Few anglers are reporting black bass success.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill and green sunfish have been the most active, taking mealworms, night crawlers and small lures and flies. Catfish are eating night crawlers, hot dogs and chicken gizzards — the smellier the better. Anglers have had success catching bass at Floyd Lamb with dropshots and spinnerbaits. Be sure to put unwanted fishing line is the recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Shoreline aquatic vegetation has limited access and blocked launching areas. Bass and crappies have been Cold Springs’ most reported catch. Trout action has been best early in the mornings. Rainbows are hitting on night crawlers and rainbow PowerBait. Heavy afternoon winds are expected this week.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers getting out early are having the best success. Rainbow trout action is best off the bottom at sunrise and sunset. Fish are taking halved night crawlers, PowerBait and spinners. Bass are active along the reeds. Crappies are hitting jigs along the bend. Shoreline aquatic vegetation is getting thicker.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The best action has been found early in the mornings and at sundown. Bass and crappies are most active in the mornings, with a few trout biting during the days’ cooler parts. Trout are taking night crawlers and PowerBait. Crappies are biting on marabou and tube jigs. Bass are attacking drop shot rigs with a plastic craw. Weeds are thick along some shorelines.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook for online classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife