Nevada Fishing Report, June 14, 2017

LAKE MEAD — With daytime temperatures about to push well beyond 100 degrees, anglers might want to adjust their fishing habits. Early mornings, evenings and nighttime hours can be productive for catfish and striped bass. Mornings also are good for black bass. Fishermen have been seeing striper boils in Las Vegas Bay.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striper action has been good at Willow Beach. Shore fishermen have been pulling in fish in the 5- to 6-pound range. Anchovies and swimbaits have been catching the fish. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are feeding in coves south of Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are catching striped bass up and down the river, but most are finding the best action from the dam south past Casino Row. The Big Bend area is giving up catfish. Trout can be found in deep water where temperatures are cool. Some of the best action takes place at sunrise and sunset.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Windy conditions have put off the fish, but action should improve as the weather pattern settles. Catfish last were stocked in each of the urban ponds on May 31, and bluegill were planted at Veterans Memorial Park on June 9. With warmer temperatures, the bluegill, green sunfish and largemouth bass action should be picking up. Night crawlers and mealworms work well for all the fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Fishing has been sluggish, as high winds have kept most people off the reservoirs. Those who have ventured out have been rewarded with trout at Hay Meadow and Cold Springs. Seasonal vegetation growth is beginning to show along the shoreline.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Despite high winds that have kept angler activity to a minimum, trout fishing has been good. The fish are biting PowerBait in the usual orange, green and rainbow colorations. Bass anglers have been catching fish with jigs fished along the tule beds.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Though high winds were a problem for much of the past week, nearly 400 people took part in the annual Free Fishing Day event Saturday. Participants caught approximately 300 fish by noon. Anglers used a variety of baits and lures, with those in brown colorations working best.

UPCOMING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a free family fishing clinic at Lorenzi Park pond at 9 a.m. June 24. Agency staff will focus on helping children catch sunfish. Participants will learn various ways to catch the fish using baits, lures and flies. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, or visit the “Las Vegas Family Fishing Club” on Facebook for more information.