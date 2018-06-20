Nevada fishing report, June 20, 2018

LAKE MEAD — The striper bite is steady with anglers finding success fishing shallow in the early morning and then switching to deep-diving lures once the heat picks up. Others have found good results by trolling with gizzard shad through the Vegas Wash area and outside of Boulder Beach. Bluegill are biting on night crawler pieces and small jigs.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass action is good in the Cottonwood Basin with the majority of fish coming in at about 2 to 3 pounds. Rat-L-Traps and various crankbaits have been catching the fish. Largemouth bass can be found in the backs of coves near grass beds and submerged brush. Look for stripers in the cool areas of the lake at the north end and at depth in the south end of the reservoir.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing remains good for schooling striped bass averaging about 2 pounds. Some of the best action has been found from Davis Dam south through Casino Row. One local angler brought in an 11-pound catfish just north of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are a top bait for both stripers and catfish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Catfish action has been good following the recent catfish plant by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The bluegill and bass bites have been sporadic with the best action taking place in the early morning hours and after sundown. Night crawlers and mealworms have been catching the fish.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Windy conditions slowed the action down this past week. Water levels remain good, but sunny days are stimulating the seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation that occurs each summer. This can sometimes be a challenge for anglers fishing from the shoreline and along any of the dams.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Though the action for trout remains good, windy conditions have kept most anglers off the water. Bass and crappie are taking jigs and an assortment of spoons and spinning lures. Keep in mind that largemouth bass are catch and release only through June 30.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishing has been very good, though high winds slowed the action for trout, bass and crappie. Winds have been sufficient enough to keep most anglers away. Those who have ventured out are catching trout with rainbow PowerBait, small spinning lures or jigs with white bodies and brightly colored heads.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Saturday is World Fishing Day, and NDOW will host a Sunrise Fishing event from 6 – 8 a.m. near the Hemenway Fishing Pier at Lake Mead. NDOW personnel will be on hand to assist anglers. They will also have a limited supply of loaner fishing rods and bait. A current fishing license is required for anglers 12 years of age and older. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended.

RSVP online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information, call Abbey Czarnecki at 702-486-5127 x 3850.