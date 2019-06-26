Nevada fishing report, June 26, 2019

Anglers are catching a mixed bag of stripers and black bass on plastics and crankbaits at Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Anglers are catching a mixed bag of stripers and black bass on plastics and crankbaits. Surface fishing has been good for stripers pursuing shad. Limits of crappie have been caught coming out of the Overton Arm.

Lake Mohave — Stripers are taking baits off the Willow Beach fishing pier. Anglers are finding success from the shoreline and boats with anchovies and jerkbaits. The lake also is producing channel catfish in and around coves. Crankbaits and plastics are taking largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Laughlin — Anglers are reporting good fishing for stripers from the dam south through Casino Row. The fish are averaging 2 pounds. Stripers and catfish also are being caught near Big Bend. Black bass are going for rattling jigs, while catfish are taking night crawlers and anchovies. Fishing has been best at sunrise and sunset.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill and catfish are the go-to fish. Mealworms are fooling the bluegill, with the best bite taking place in the early morning or late afternoon. Anglers have had fair success for catfish in the evenings using stink baits. Due to seasonally high temperatures, catfish will not be stocked in July. The limit is three fish, and netting is illegal.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Seasonal aquatic vegetation growth has begun. Weedless hooks are recommended if you want to spend more time catching bass and crappie and less time freeing stuck hooks. Bass are hitting jigs and plastics. Crappie action is picking up at Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs. Anglers are using small jigs and night crawlers to catch the fish.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Murky water has made fishing tough, though anglers have found good fishing for bass and crappie with jigs and Woolly Buggers. Trout prefer hitting PowerBait and night crawlers in the early morning and late in the evening. Temperatures are reaching the 80s during the day and dropping into the 50s at night.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Largemouth bass are hitting crayfish imitations, worms and grubs in darker colors. Green and root beer-colored tube baits, small jigs and night crawler pieces are bringing in crappie. Anglers are having better success later in the morning, but the action slows in the afternoon heat. Fishing picks up again after the heat subsides and shadows return to the water.

Upcoming events — Information on Nevada Department of Wildlife events and classes can be found at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife