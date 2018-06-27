Nevada fishing report, June 27, 2018

(Jayme Sileo/Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Stripers were boiling at sunrise Saturday. They are hitting on silver jerkbaits, shad patterns and trout imitations. Anchovies caught striped bass and catfish off the Hemenway Fishing Pier on Saturday. Worms fished off the bottom also are working for catfish. Bluegill are lurking near the pier as well. Bass still are hitting soft plastics outside of Echo Bay and around the Boulder Islands.

Lake Mohave — Trout are biting below Willow Beach. The fish are stocked on Fridays. A lucky grandson caught his limit of five Friday while trolling PowerBait with his grandpa just below the beach. Stripers are biting better overnight. Fish in the 1- to 3-pound range are taking anchovies, though a 14-pound striper took a jointed swimbait in a trout pattern. Fly-fishers found success for stripers and rainbow trout with Woolly Buggers.

Laughlin — Everything is biting below Davis Dam. Trout are hitting on spinners and PowerBait. Striped bass are hitting baits all along Casino Row and south to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies have been the best bet for stripers and catfish on the river. Fishing is good from boat and shore.

Las Vegas urban ponds — High temperatures put the brakes on fishing this past week. The best fishing is taking place in the mornings but slows considerably once the temperature reaches 100 degrees. Bass and bluegill have been laying in the shadows to avoid the excessive heat, while catfish are being found in the deeper sections of the ponds.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has been good despite the seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation that tends to line the shorelines and can makes fishing difficult. Boaters should be prepared to clean their propellers periodically. Trout, bass and crappie have been taking a variety of baits and lures, but the best action has been in the early mornings and after sunset.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fishing remains good. Bait anglers are doing well using PowerBait or night crawlers with mini-marshmallows. Fly-fishers are doing well using brown or dark olive bead head Woolly Buggers. Bass are taking spinning lures in the upper section near the weeds and tules. Aquatic vegetation has begun to show, but the shoreline still is fishable.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir is starting to get weedy, but rainbow trout are hitting well, and crappie and bass are taking jigs and spinning lures. The best fishing is taking place in the mornings.

