Nevada fishing report, June 3, 2020

Anglers are reporting striper, catfish and bluegill catches at Government Wash. Stripers and catfish are biting at night on anchovies. Bluegill are taking night crawlers and mealworms.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)

Lake Mead — Anglers are reporting striper, catfish and bluegill catches at Government Wash. Stripers and catfish are biting at night on anchovies. Bluegill are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Good bluegill action also is being reported at Echo Bay. Black bass anglers are having the most luck in Virgin Basin. Smallmouth are chasing ChatterBaits, and largemouth are hitting shad-pattern lures.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Few reports are coming in from Willow Beach. Those fishing from the beach are doing so at dawn and/or dusk. Kayakers are finding large striped bass using shad crankbaits. Black bass are keeping anglers busy on the lake. The fish are crazy about soft plastic Chigger Craws and Ned rigs. Boaters and kayakers are having better luck in the deeper waters. Shore anglers can access productive coves from Cottonwood Cove and Katherine Landing.

Laughlin — The river is producing nice striper catches near Davis Dam and throughout Casino Row. Anchovies are the go-to bait, but a shad crankbait or trout swimbait also should entice fish. Reports of smallmouth bass catches are coming in just south of Casino Row. The fish are taking night crawlers and soft plastics. The weekends are beginning to draw large crowds for recreation, so try fishing in the evenings or on weekdays for calmer waters.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked 5- to 7-inch bluegill last month and this month. The agency planted catfish in late April. Both are taking small worms and corn combos. Fishing is best in the morning or near sunset.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Warm temperatures have anglers and fish looking for cool areas. Look for trout action to be good as the sun rises, and cap the day with bass in the late afternoon. Crappies have been hitting jigs at Cold Springs Reservoir. Bass are catch-and-release at Dacey Reservoir through June, and Adams-McGill, Cold Springs and Hay Meadow reservoirs each have a five-bass limit. Also, there is a 50-fish limit on bullhead catfish. The limit on trout is one at Dacey and five at the other waters.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have found good fishing at this Lincoln County spot. Some went home with a limit of five trout. Others caught and released largemouth bass. Plastics and crankbaits are working for bass, and trout are taking PowerBait and night crawlers. Bass are catch-and-release through June. State park campgrounds are open at half capacity.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers are finding good action for all species. Crappie are taking brightly colored jigs, bass are hitting plastics, and trout are taking worm combos and small flies. Campgrounds are open at half capacity.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the NDOW temporarily has canceled outdoor education classes. Visit the NDOW on Facebook for educational classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife