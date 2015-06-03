Nevada fishing report, June 4, 2015

LAKE MEAD — High summer temperatures are beginning to show. Despite the heat, anglers hitting the water have been rewarded with feisty fish. Striped bass have not been very selective and seem to hit much of what is thrown their way. Anglers are using live shad, anchovies, jigs and various lures. Stripers can be found chasing bait at the opening of coves and throughout Vegas wash. Catfish are taking the same baits. Black bass continue to provide good action with most being caught along points outside of Callville and Hemenway. The average size is about 2 to 3 pounds.

Zach Holt casts his line while fishing on Lake Mead in 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

LAKE MOHAVE — Now is a great time to catch a variety of fish species the reservoir has to offer. Fishing the rocky shelves with drop shots can produce some of the smallmouth bass while the largemouth bass are holding near submerged brush in the back of coves. Striped bass in the main body of the lake are averaging two pounds and are hitting shad imitations fished near the mouth of coves. Willow Beach Marina has reported that anglers have taken several stripers in the double-digit range, some as large as 19 pounds. Most are being caught near the marina while others are coming from waters to the south. Trout imitation lures such as those offered by Rago Lures or A/C Plugs work well.

LAUGHLIN — The striped bass bite continues to be good along the river. The average fish is coming in at 2 pounds but some are pushing 5. Shore anglers have found consistent action while fishing anchovies near Davis Dam. The area around the Nature Center has been popular for bother stripers and catfish.

URBAN PONDS — Good weather has made for enjoyable fishing. Bluegill, bass, and catfish are taking meal worms and night crawlers. The Nevada Dept. of Wildlife is reminding anglers to place their discarded fishing line in recycle bins or trash receptacles where it will not pose a danger to birds and other wildlife that frequent the park ponds. Saturday, June 13 is Free Fishing Day in Nevada, which means no one is required to have a fishing license for that day. To celebrate NDOW is co-sponsoring two events, one at Floyd Lamb Park and the other at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. For information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 ext. 3503.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Both the weather and the fishing have improved at the WMA. Bass action has started to pick up. Anglers reeled in several nice bass over the weekend. Anglers have reported that fishing in the evenings is more productive than during morning hours. Fisherman launching boats at Cold Springs Reservoir are advised to stay close to the northern edge of the cattails as the entry channel is shallow.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been good for rainbow trout in the 11- to 13-inch range. Anglers are also catching tiger and brown trout. The weed growth remains minimal and the lake is at full water capacity. PowerBait and small spinners are working well for all species.