Nevada fishing report, June 5, 2019

Lake Mead — The Overton Arm continues to keep anglers busy with good fishing for black bass and crappie. Bass are taking plastic worms and crayfish near the mouths of coves with vegetation. Anglers fishing with anchovies are catching stringers full of stripers and catfish. Boaters and kayakers are fishing along drop-offs for stripers.

Lake Mohave — Stripers are biting on anchovies at Willow Beach. Anglers are catching the fish from the pier and from boats. Rainbow trout fishing is slow but keeping anglers busy. Striper fishing also is good above Davis Dam, and waters south of Cottonwood Basin are giving up catfish. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are going after dark-colored crankbaits and plastics north of Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Anglers have been reporting good action for striped bass and rainbow trout below the dam. Trout are taking spinners and worms from shore. Most stripers are in the 2-pound range and taking anchovies off the bottom. Double-digit stripers are taking jointed crankbaits. Big Bend State Recreation Area is showing catfish action, with the fish taking night crawlers and anchovies. Largemouth bass are hitting spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are fishing for catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass. Floyd Lamb Park is keeping anglers busy catching carp as large as 21 pounds out of the back ponds. Bluegill are taking PowerBait grubs and worms. Catfish are biting stink baits and worms in the evenings. Fishing remains slow at Sunset Park as repairs on the lake’s aeration system continue.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With warm temperatures come the seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation. As the weeds thicken, anglers are finding it easier to reel in their lines when using barbless hooks. Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs have been good for crappie, with anglers using small jigs and night crawlers. Bass are active and hitting on jigs and plastics. The other ponds are providing fly-anglers with good action for trout early in the day and again toward evening.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Murky water is creating visibility issues for anglers. Spring runoff has filled the reservoir. Trout action has been best at sunrise and sunset. The fish are taking sunset-colored PowerBait and night crawlers. Action for bass and crappie has been picking up throughout the day. They are hitting olive and orange jigs.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Largemouth bass have been hitting crayfish imitations and plastic worms in darker colors. Green tube baits, bright jigs and night crawler pieces have brought in the crappie. Fishing is good throughout the morning but slows significantly in the afternoon.

Upcoming events — Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Nevada. Events are scheduled at Veterans’ Memorial Park pond, Floyd Lamb Park and Echo Canyon State Park. Check Nevada Department of Wildlife on Facebook, visit www.ndow.org or contact Abbey Czarnecki at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.

