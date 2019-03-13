Nevada fishing report, March 13, 2019

(Getty Images)

Lake Mead — The number of anglers fishing for bass is increasing as largemouth and smallmouth move into the shallows for the prespawn. As the water continues to warm, the fish should begin making nests. Crankbaits, drop shot rigs and soft plastics are worth trying. Striper action has been slow and reports light, but fishing will improve as spring nears. Night fishing can be productive. A few anglers have found good shore fishing for catfish with anchovies. Weather has been unpredictable, so be sure to check the forecast before heading out.

Lake Mohave — Action for stocked rainbow trout is good following weekly plants at Willow Beach. Anglers are catching the fish with PowerBait and spinners. Rooster Tails, Panther Martins and Mepp’s spinners generally are good choices. Bass are taking plastics and poppers near submerged brush at the edges of coves. Some fish are fanning out for nests. Stripers are biting anchovies and swimbaits in trout patterns throughout the Willow Beach area and in Cottonwood Basin.

Laughlin — Many anglers are catching their limits of rainbow trout below Casino Row. Striper fishing is picking up, and catfish also are showing up. Both species are taking anchovies from boat and the shoreline. Fish your bait just off the bottom. There have been some bait stealers, so make sure your bait is well-attached.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Catch rates are slow, with trout refusing most baits and the warm water fish not yet active. Trout fishing should pick up as the weather settles. A few anglers have found better fishing using PowerBait and spinners in gold or silver.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With all the recent rain, roads are muddy. Water levels are up, and the reservoirs are murky. Anglers will find thin ice around the shorelines, especially in the early mornings. Extreme caution is advised. The upper ends of Cold Springs, Hay Meadow, Adams-McGill and Dacey reservoirs are closed due to waterfowl nesting.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The road to the reservoir has been closed due to flood damage. The reservoir is covered with sloppy ice, so ice fishing is out. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date information on park and road conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water is level is high and has been over the road at times. As a result, the water is murky, and fishing activity has been limited. Be prepared for skim ice in the early mornings. Contact Echo Canyon State Park 775-962-5103 for up-to-date information on park and road conditions.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a free fly-tying workshop at the Sportsman’s Warehouse northwest location at 6 p.m. March 29. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Spring Valley State Park will hold its annual One Fly-Fishing Tournament on March 30, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the event kicking off at 10 a.m. Call the park at 775-962-5102 for details.

Nevada Department of Wildlife