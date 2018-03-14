Nevada fishing report, March 14, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Black bass action is picking up. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are taking silver colored swimbaits and soft plastic baits in watermelon or pumpkin. Crankbaits and shad imitations may be the ticket for striped bass. While boat anglers are dominating the catch, shoreline anglers have been doing well in the Overton Arm and Government Wash.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MEAD — Black bass action is picking up. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are taking silver colored swimbaits and soft plastic baits in watermelon or pumpkin. Crankbaits and shad imitations may be the ticket for striped bass. While boat anglers are dominating the catch, shoreline anglers have been doing well in the Overton Arm and Government Wash.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing continues to improve. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are being caught near submerged brush at the edges of coves, and it appears that some fish already are exhibiting some pre-spawn behavior. Anchovies and night crawlers are a good bet for catfish. White Rooster Tails are bringing in rainbow trout below Willow Beach for shoreline anglers as well as boaters.

LAUGHLIN — Action is improving for striped bass and catfish. Most catfish are averaging 2 to 3 pounds while stripers are in the 1- to 2-pound ranges. Schooling stripers are showing their talent for bait stealing. If they are getting the better of you, try switching to a smaller hook size to increase the odds of getting a hook up. Rainbow trout are biting on mice tails below the dam. The limit is five fish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Student anglers from Cozine Elementary School found good fishing at Floyd Lamb Park following the recent trout plant by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The kids caught and released around 20 fish. They caught the fish with Power Eggs in rainbow and chartreuse with garlic flavor. The kids used size 10 hooks with sliding egg sinkers and fished off the bottom.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Despite periodic rain storms and windy conditions, those who have tried their luck have been rewarded with good fishing for rainbow trout. The fish are hitting PowerBait or night crawlers, as well as Rooster Tails, Kastmasters, and other hardware. Fly-fishers are having success with Woolly Buggers, damselfly nymphs and Gold Ribbed Hares Ears.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Despite intermittent rain storms, anglers found good action for rainbow trout while fishing with PowerBait over the weekend. Fly-fishers also did well with small Woolly Buggers in dark colorations, such as olive green or brown.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — If you are looking for a place to enjoy good fishing and small crowds, this lake is the place. Rainbow trout have been very active and are taking a variety of baits, such as PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow colorations. The fish also are taking small spinning lures, and fly-fishers are doing well with Woolly Buggers and small nymph patterns.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Fly-Tying Tuesday will take place March 20 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Nevada Department of Wildlife office, 4747 Vegas Drive. To register for this free class visit: https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. This class offers something for beginners as well as more advanced tiers and takes place the third Tuesday of each month.