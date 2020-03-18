60°F
Nevada fishing report, March 18, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 2:06 pm
 

Lake Mead — Bass are preparing for the spawn, and anglers are catching the fish in coves near drop-offs. Anglers are using a variety of worms and swimbaits in greens and silver for black bass. Crappies are hitting crankbaits in the Overton Arm. Casting Rat-L-Traps into murky, shallow areas is proving successful. Catfish are biting on anchovies at night in the Las Vegas Bay area.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Bass in pre-spawn mode can be found in coves near Cottonwood Cove. Action continues to improve for anglers fishing out of Willow Beach. Trout-imitation lures and swimbaits have worked well for 4- to 6-pound rainbows. Stripers are biting between Willow Beach and Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Trout are taking a variety of PowerBait colors. Many anglers are having success using night crawlers off points in the Big Bend area. Smallmouth bass also are hitting baits. Seasonal trout plants will end in April. Anglers are reporting a slow striper bite along this stretch of the river.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Seasonal trout plants have ended. Ponds at Veterans Memorial, Floyd Lamb and Hafen parks received the season’s last plant. As the waters continue to warm, expect less activity from trout and more from catfish and bluegill.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The shoreline should be mostly free of aquatic vegetation. Trout are taking a variety of baits and lures. PowerBait and night crawlers will catch fish off the bottom. Bead head Wooly Buggers, Prince Nymphs and snail patterns generally are productive. Small lures in gold and chartreuse colorations also can do well.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted 5,000 tiger trout and more than 4,000 rainbow trout over the past week. Anglers have been catching stocked tigers and rainbows ranging from 9 to 11 inches. Night crawlers and PowerBait will bring in the trout.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Night crawlers are working best for stocked rainbows. The NDOW planted 5,000 rainbow trout last week. Anglers still are getting out and spacing out. Daytime temperatures are in the 50s. All facilities are open.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the NDOW temporarily has canceled outdoor education classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

